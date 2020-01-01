Palm View Primary School student gets Covid-19 from family member

A letter addressed to the parents revealed that a Singapore student from Palm View Primary School has been tested with Covid-19.

Primary two student tested with Covid-19

The letter, which has been widely circulated, was written by the school principal.

The principal, Ming Kum, said that a Primary Two student contracted the virus from a family member and has no recent travel history.

The student last reported to school on March 30 and was well, and was described to be in “high spirit” when receiving treatment.

Students and staff who had been in close contact with the student will be placed on Leave of Absence (LOA) immediately for the next 14 days starting from April 1, the statement added.

Additional day of Home-Based Learning

This letter explained to parents that the school will have an additional day of Home-Based Learning (HBL) on April 2 as a precaution.

The school will undergo a thorough cleaning and disinfection during the closure to ensure the school remains a safe environment for teaching and learning, the statement added.

Students and staff are reminded to observe good hygiene and those who are feeling unwell are urged to see a doctor immediately.

The school will resume on April 3.

Seven-year-old among 74 new cases on April 1

In the latest update by the Ministry of Health on April 1, a seven-year-old Singaporean citizen has been announced to be among the 74 new cases.

The seven-year-old, Case 991, is linked to two other cases — Case 886 and Case 992.

Case 992 is a 34-year-old female Singapore Permanent Resident.

Both cases 991 and 992 are now warded at the National University Hospital after being confirmed on April 1.

Case 886 was confirmed positive on March 30 and was announced the next day.

He is a 36-year-old male Singapore citizen who was announced as an unlinked case on March 31.

He is now warded at Sengkang General Hospital.

