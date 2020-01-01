Covid-19: Wedding venue at Geylang is among 4 new clusters in S’pore

On Apr. 4, MOH announced 75 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore.

This takes the total number in Singapore up to 1,189.

On Apr. 4, four new clusters were also announced.

They are at Sungei Tengah Lodge, Toh Guan Dormitory, Cochrane Lodge II and The Orange Ballroom.

4 new clusters in Singapore

One of the newly confirmed case (Case 1124) is linked to two previous cases (Cases 1054 and 1077), at Sungei Tengah Lodge (500 Old Choa Chu Kang Road). Case 1124 is a 26-year-old male Indian National.

Two of the newly confirmed cases (Cases 1148 and 1150) are linked to three previous cases (Cases 963, 1079 and 1106), forming a new cluster at Toh Guan Dormitory (19A Toh Guan Road East).

Case 1148 and 1150 are male Bangladeshi nationals who are Long Term Pass holders.

Four of the earlier confirmed cases (Cases 956, 967, 1104 and 1018) have now been linked to a new cluster at Cochrane Lodge II (49 Admiralty Road West).

One of the newly confirmed cases (Case 1115) is linked to three previous cases (Cases 510, 511 and 1007), forming a new cluster at The Orange Ballroom. Case 1115 is a 66-year-old female Singapore citizen.

The Orange Ballroom is a wedding and corporate venue located at 845 Geylang Road.

Earlier on Apr. 4, the sixth Covid-19 related death was announced.

It involved an 88-year-old man linked to a cluster at the Singapore Cricket Club.

Three new clusters were also announced on Apr. 3, including a restaurant at Marina Bay Sands.

Top image via Orange Group’s YouTube channel.