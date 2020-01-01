fbpx

Back

Elderly man in S’pore coffee shop smokes cigarette backwards nonchalantly as some actually do that

Nani?

Mandy How | April 1, 05:26 pm

Events

Share

Smoking, while regulated in Singapore with taxes and designated zones, is a common enough habit.

Smoking a cigarette backwards, not so much.

In a 29-second clip uploaded by one Lee SG on Facebook, an elderly man in Singapore has since gone viral for his reverse smoking antic.

The video gathered more than 14,500 shares from users within a day.

The video was also accompanied by a running commentary, presumably by the cameraman, in Chinese and dialect.

Here’s a translation:

“Ever since this Wuhan virus, people are smoking their cigarettes backwards. A bit something wrong liao. Truly a master. Smoking the cigarette backwards, not many in Singapore do that. He must have some special skill. So clever of him. In Singapore, he’s considered to have special skills, to be able to smoke backwards.”

If you didn’t watch the video, this snippet shows the smoker taking a puff.

Reverse smoking an actual thing

If you’ve only ever done it by accident, you might be surprised to learn that reverse smoking in an actual thing in some parts of the world.

According to a 1976 article in the Journal of the American Dental Association, it involves holding the lighted end of a cigarette (or cigar) inside the oral cavity:

“Air is drawn to the burning zone through the unlighted end of a cigarette, and smoke is expelled back through the cigarette or out through the mouth.”

While the smoke is not inhaled, according to the article, the ashes are swallowed.

It is also apparently more pleasurable than conventional smoking, and allows the cigarette to last longer.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Top image via Lee SG on Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Staff infected with Covid-19 worked at research building in S'pore Science Park

The employee last visited the workplace on Mar. 30, 2020, one day before they were confirmed with the virus.

April 1, 05:16 pm

M'sia lady follows ministry’s advice to put on makeup at home while on lockdown, nails it

Malaysians absolutely killing it.

April 1, 04:12 pm

S'porean mum discovers canes sold out at 2 stores as side effect of work-from-home

Kids all over the country quaking in fear.

April 1, 04:09 pm

Overcoming sexism & a tumour, S'porean, 26, is now chef-owner at successful Middle Rd omakase bar

Stories of Us: Aeron Choo runs a 12-seater omakase restaurant bar that has been fully-booked for the past four years since she opened it.

April 1, 03:33 pm

Guy from dating app allegedly orders S$150 worth of Haidilao then bails on date after eating

D:

April 1, 03:21 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close