Elderly man in S’pore coffee shop smokes cigarette backwards nonchalantly as some actually do that

Smoking, while regulated in Singapore with taxes and designated zones, is a common enough habit.

Smoking a cigarette backwards, not so much.

In a 29-second clip uploaded by one Lee SG on Facebook, an elderly man in Singapore has since gone viral for his reverse smoking antic.

The video gathered more than 14,500 shares from users within a day.

The video was also accompanied by a running commentary, presumably by the cameraman, in Chinese and dialect.

Here’s a translation:

“Ever since this Wuhan virus, people are smoking their cigarettes backwards. A bit something wrong liao. Truly a master. Smoking the cigarette backwards, not many in Singapore do that. He must have some special skill. So clever of him. In Singapore, he’s considered to have special skills, to be able to smoke backwards.”

If you didn’t watch the video, this snippet shows the smoker taking a puff.

Reverse smoking an actual thing

If you’ve only ever done it by accident, you might be surprised to learn that reverse smoking in an actual thing in some parts of the world.

According to a 1976 article in the Journal of the American Dental Association, it involves holding the lighted end of a cigarette (or cigar) inside the oral cavity:

“Air is drawn to the burning zone through the unlighted end of a cigarette, and smoke is expelled back through the cigarette or out through the mouth.”

While the smoke is not inhaled, according to the article, the ashes are swallowed.

It is also apparently more pleasurable than conventional smoking, and allows the cigarette to last longer.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Top image via Lee SG on Facebook