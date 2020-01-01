Covid-19: Two NUS students breach SHN, university submits ‘video evidence’ to ICA

In a blog post on Saturday night, Mar. 28, the National University of Singapore (NUS) shared that two students who were under Stay-Home Notices (SHN) breached their orders.

Reported to ICA

They have been reported by the University to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

“Two students have breached their SHNs and have been reported to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA),” the blog post by NUS Dean of Students Leong Ching wrote.

Leong added that the breach of SHN was not only subject to the Infectious Diseases Act of the Government of Singapore, but also to the NUS Board of Discipline.

The university also submitted video evidence of the breaches by the two NUS students who were supposed to be in their rooms.

“Those of us on SHNs and Quarantine Order (QO) isolation should be scrupulous about not meeting anyone, and keeping to ourselves,” Leong wrote.

“Being young and strong, you may think that it will not hit you hard. You may be right (or not), but it will expose many others – the elderly, the immune-compromised, the very young.

This is how pandemics start – one irresponsible act, leaf sinks into leaf, so we fall into grief.”

14 NUS students confirmed with Covid-19, all imported

In the blog post, Leong also confirmed that 14 NUS students returning from overseas have been confirmed with Covid-19.

All of the returning students were transported directly from the airport to their homes, subsequently to hotels where they have been arranged to serve their 14-day SHNs in.

She added that 93 per cent of 1,400-odd NUS students overseas have returned to Singapore.

