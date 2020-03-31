Chicago nurse allegedly barred from using her own N95 mask shares how bad situation is in the US
Heartbreaking.
Upsurge
Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates on Covid-19: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The U.S. has reported over 200,000 Covid-19 cases and 5,000 deaths as of the time of writing.
To make things even worse, the exponential increase in Covid-19 cases has also put a strain on the medical supplies in the country.
N95 and surgical masks are running out so quickly that the health authorities are suggesting bandanas and scarves as alternatives to reduce the spread of Covid-19, the BBC reported.
Due to the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), the healthcare workers are risking their lives while attending to Covid-19 patients.
Furthermore, Bloomberg reported that hospitals are threatening to fire healthcare workers if they were to speak about their working conditions to the public.
There have been many nurses in Chicago infected by the virus, allegedly due to lack of PPE.
12 Chicago nurses test positive. Union alleges they had to work without protective equipment. https://t.co/wozOiF6rIY
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 27, 2020
Lack of protection
In an emotional video, a nurse from Chicago, Imarís Vera, took to Instagram on March 31 to share that she’s quitting her job after being barred from using her own N95 mask to protect herself.
She had allegedly gone to work on March 31 and was assigned to attend to a Covid-19 patient in the ICU unit but was shocked to see none of the nurses were wearing masks.
The nurses are also allegedly reusing masks that might be contaminated as the used masks are kept in a brown paper bag after being used by different people.
Barred from using her own N95 mask
When she asked her manager if she can put on her own N95 to protect herself, her request was allegedly rejected even though her manager told her that staff safety is the priority at the hospital.
That was the last straw.
Vera decided to quit her job afterwards as she was concerned about the lack of PPE and she might in turn infect her family members who have pre-existing conditions.
“I had my own N95 mask. I told my manager, ‘I understand we’re short on supplies, but let me protect myself. Let me feel safe. I have family that I have to come home to.’ And the way things are looking, this isn’t going to get any better. America is not prepared, and nurses are not being protected.”
You can watch her video here:
View this post on Instagram
I chose 𝓂𝓎 𝓁𝒾𝒻𝑒 today… ⠀ & my family members who have pre-existing conditions that wouldn’t get a ventilator if they contracted #COVID19 from me ⠀ I had a different idea in mind when I got to my #ICU this morning; I expected to see ALL OF OUR #NURSES & STAFF wearing #N95 masks but 𝙣𝙤 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙙 𝘼𝙉𝙔𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙊𝙉… ⠀ Each ICU room had ‘make-shift’ ante-rooms attached to them created with plastic tarp & massive amounts of tape.. ⠀ A charge Nurse was passing out single N95 masks to nurses with a brown paper bag for them to store their mask in which was to be in inside their plastic ante-rooms & to 𝙗𝙚 𝙧𝙚-𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙧𝙚-𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙙𝙖𝙮… ⠀ I asked “well what if there’s possible contamination to that N95 mask..? What about my safety” ⠀ My manager told me “well our staff safety is our main priority right now … if we get enough masks, we may consider having staff wear surgical masks in the weeks to come..” ⠀ I replied, “But it’s Airborne… those surgical masks won’t protect us ..” ⠀ My manager then tells me “ we’ve kept up with the CDC & it is only when the COVID patient has any aerosol type treatments like a ventilator, nasal cannula, nebulizer etc that’s it’s airborne..otherwise it’s droplet ..” ⠀ I replied “& 90% of our patients are intubated, paralyzed, & positive for COVID.. people not even in the hospital environment are spreading it .. we have to assume everyone is infected..especially in the hospital environment, & 𝕟𝕠 𝕠𝕟𝕖 𝕙𝕖𝕣𝕖 𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕟 𝕙𝕒𝕤 𝕒 𝕕𝕣𝕠𝕡𝕝𝕖𝕥 𝕞𝕒𝕤𝕜 𝕠𝕟” ⠀ I then told her of nurses wearing a surgical droplet masks on their units & now intubated & fighting for their lives … ⠀ Tears were streaming down my face & fog in my glasses at this point.. ⠀ I thought to myself.. 𝘏𝘰𝘸 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘐 𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘳 𝘣𝘶𝘺 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴, 𝘮𝘺 𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘴..? ⠀ I asked one last time pleading with tears in my eyes.. ⠀ “Can I please just wear 𝐦𝐲 𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐍𝟗𝟓 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐤… I understand we have a shortage but I have my OWN ” ⠀ My manager told me that they couldn’t allow me to wear it. ⠀ So I gave report, & left. ⠀ America is NOT prepared & Nurses are NOT safe. Plz DM me any telehealth jobs.
She however says she is looking for another nursing job with more safety measures imposed.
Top photo via nurse.iv/Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.