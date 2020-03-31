Chicago nurse allegedly barred from using her own N95 mask shares how bad situation is in the US

The U.S. has reported over 200,000 Covid-19 cases and 5,000 deaths as of the time of writing.

To make things even worse, the exponential increase in Covid-19 cases has also put a strain on the medical supplies in the country.

N95 and surgical masks are running out so quickly that the health authorities are suggesting bandanas and scarves as alternatives to reduce the spread of Covid-19, the BBC reported.

Due to the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), the healthcare workers are risking their lives while attending to Covid-19 patients.

Furthermore, Bloomberg reported that hospitals are threatening to fire healthcare workers if they were to speak about their working conditions to the public.

There have been many nurses in Chicago infected by the virus, allegedly due to lack of PPE.

12 Chicago nurses test positive. Union alleges they had to work without protective equipment. https://t.co/wozOiF6rIY — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 27, 2020

Lack of protection

In an emotional video, a nurse from Chicago, Imarís Vera, took to Instagram on March 31 to share that she’s quitting her job after being barred from using her own N95 mask to protect herself.

She had allegedly gone to work on March 31 and was assigned to attend to a Covid-19 patient in the ICU unit but was shocked to see none of the nurses were wearing masks.

The nurses are also allegedly reusing masks that might be contaminated as the used masks are kept in a brown paper bag after being used by different people.

Barred from using her own N95 mask

When she asked her manager if she can put on her own N95 to protect herself, her request was allegedly rejected even though her manager told her that staff safety is the priority at the hospital.

That was the last straw.

Vera decided to quit her job afterwards as she was concerned about the lack of PPE and she might in turn infect her family members who have pre-existing conditions.

“I had my own N95 mask. I told my manager, ‘I understand we’re short on supplies, but let me protect myself. Let me feel safe. I have family that I have to come home to.’ And the way things are looking, this isn’t going to get any better. America is not prepared, and nurses are not being protected.”

You can watch her video here:

She however says she is looking for another nursing job with more safety measures imposed.

