NParks develops nifty real-time map showing crowd levels at all green spaces in S’pore

Thank you, NParks.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 4, 07:13 pm

Singapore will be entering a “circuit breaker” mode in the latest efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 within our community.

Several measures were announced yesterday (April 3) by both Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the multi-ministry taskforce.

Only essential services will remain open from next week and most Singaporeans will be learning and working at home.

After being cooped up at home, it is probably nice to visit green spaces and get some exercise done.

And it seems like many people are already doing so:

Map that shows visitorship status at S’pore green spaces

In view of more visitors at various local green spaces, the National Parks Board (NParks) has developed a useful real-time map that shows the visitorship status at different green spaces in the country.

Members of the public can access the map here .

The status is updated from data collected by NParks staff on the ground, as well as visitor count systems.

There are three levels of visitorship and they are colour-coded in orange, yellow and green.

Here’s a screenshot of how the map looks on mobile:

Screenshot by Zheng Zhangxin.

Only visit green spaces with family

According to Second Minister for National Development, Desmond Lee, this will help Singaporeans to find a less crowded green space near home to visit and also keep a safe distance from one another.

Lee also reminded people to only go out with immediate family as it is vital to reduce social interactions during this period.

Top photo via screenshot by Zheng Zhangxin and via Lisa Lim’s Facebook by Maxine Tan

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

