No visitors at all S’pore nursing homes for rest of April 2020

Visitors will be disallowed at all nursing homes in Singapore from Thursday, April 2 until April 30.

This was following the emergence of a new cluster at a nursing home on Wednesday, April 1.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) said that nursing homes with more than 200 beds will also begin to implement split-zones.

This occurred after the announcement of the new cluster at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home, which is linked to 11 cases.

There will be safe distancing for all nursing home residents, and caregivers will be allowed to communicate with nursing home residents through telephone or video calls.

MOH and AIC also said nursing home staff should not turn up for work if they feel unwell.

MOH will review the situation again closer to the end of the month.

