McDonald’s S’pore offering S$2 Fillet-O-Fish for limited time

Cheap.

Fasiha Nazren | April 3, 01:20 pm

If you’re looking for cheap grub, this offer is right up your alley.

McDonald’s Singapore is offering the classic Fillet-O-Fish for just S$2.

It is available for purchase via takeaway, Drive-Thru, or McDelivery.

The usual price of the fish burger is S$3.20.

Meal for S$4.50

The last time a Fillet-O-Fish was this cheap was five years ago in 2015.

If just the burger isn’t enough, a meal including a serving of fries and a drink goes for S$4.50.

Nice.

Top image from @ms_samsisekki on Instagram & McDonald’s Facebook page.

