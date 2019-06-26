McDonald’s S’pore offering S$2 Fillet-O-Fish for limited time

Upsurge
If you’re looking for cheap grub, this offer is right up your alley.
McDonald’s Singapore is offering the classic Fillet-O-Fish for just S$2.
It is available for purchase via takeaway, Drive-Thru, or McDelivery.
The usual price of the fish burger is S$3.20.
Meal for S$4.50
The last time a Fillet-O-Fish was this cheap was five years ago in 2015.
If just the burger isn’t enough, a meal including a serving of fries and a drink goes for S$4.50.
Nice.
Top image from @ms_samsisekki on Instagram & McDonald’s Facebook page.
