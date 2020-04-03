Covid-19: Restaurant on 57th floor of MBS is 1 of 3 new clusters in S’pore

There are 65 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Singapore as of Apr. 3.

This takes the numbers up to 1,114 cases.

Out of the new cases, nine are imported cases. 40 are linked to previous cases.

16 are unlinked as of this update.

473 are still in hospital. 25 remain in the ICU.

Three new clusters were identified. They are:

Ce La Vi at Marina Bay Sands (Cases 1094, 540, 807 and 856),

Singapore Cricket Club (Cases 384, 670, 728, 792, 855, and 1052), and

A construction site at Project Glory (Cases 956, 967, 1019 and 1104).

Ce La Vi is a restaurant and bar located on the 57th floor of MBS, and is currently closed.

Here are the details of the cases.

Photos via MBS’ website & Ce La Vi FB.