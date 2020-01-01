fbpx

Back

All Marina Bay Sands IR operations, including hotel & casino, suspended from Apr. 7 – May 4

Reservations for room nights from Apr. 7 to May 4 will be cancelled.

Tanya Ong | April 4, 10:07 am

Events

Share

In light of the worsening Covid-19 situation, PM Lee urged Singaporeans to stay at home, and only leave the house to do essential things.

PM Lee: S’poreans should go out only if ‘essential’, stay at home as much as possible

On Apr. 3 (Friday), the government also announced that most businesses will be required to close from Apr. 7 onward, with the exception of essential services.

All retail outlets in S’pore, except those providing essential services, to close from Apr. 7, 2020

MBS IR services to be suspended

On the same day (Apr. 3), Marina Bay Sands announced that they will be suspending all Integrated Resort services and operations with effect from Tuesday, Apr. 7 until Monday, May 4.

This means that their hotel, attractions (including ArtScience Museum), The Shoppes, food and beverage outlets, as well as the casino, will be closed during this period.

For guests who have booked a hotel stay with them, reservations for room nights from Apr. 7 to May 4 will be cancelled.

They clarified that they will “make (their) best efforts” to find accommodation elsewhere for guests who have already checked in and were due to stay with them beyond the closure period.

This is their Facebook post:

On Apr. 3, it was also reported that the restaurant on the 57th floor of MBS, Ce La Vie, is one of the new clusters in Singapore.

Covid-19: Restaurant on 57th floor of MBS is 1 of 3 new clusters in S’pore

Top photo via MBS/FB

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Covid-19 lockdown: Johor Causeway checkpoint with no one looks like this

End times scenes.

April 4, 03:08 am

Covid-19: House of Chicken Rice in Tanjong Pagar selling chicken rice at S$0.90, giving it free to S'poreans aged 55 & above

The eatery is paying it forward as the landlord is giving two months of free rental.

April 4, 12:43 am

S'pore contributes 30,000 Covid-19 tests, 5 PCR machines & 1,050 PPE sets to Indonesia

Singapore previously contributed supplies to Malaysia and the Philippines.

April 3, 11:51 pm

FT: 3M refused Trump's demand to divert 10 million N95 masks produced in S'pore to the US

The masks are produced in Singapore and exported to countries in Asia.

April 3, 09:36 pm

Covid-19: Restaurant on 57th floor of MBS is 1 of 3 new clusters in S'pore

Three more clusters.

April 3, 09:30 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close