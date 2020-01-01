All Marina Bay Sands IR operations, including hotel & casino, suspended from Apr. 7 – May 4

In light of the worsening Covid-19 situation, PM Lee urged Singaporeans to stay at home, and only leave the house to do essential things.

On Apr. 3 (Friday), the government also announced that most businesses will be required to close from Apr. 7 onward, with the exception of essential services.

MBS IR services to be suspended

On the same day (Apr. 3), Marina Bay Sands announced that they will be suspending all Integrated Resort services and operations with effect from Tuesday, Apr. 7 until Monday, May 4.

This means that their hotel, attractions (including ArtScience Museum), The Shoppes, food and beverage outlets, as well as the casino, will be closed during this period.

For guests who have booked a hotel stay with them, reservations for room nights from Apr. 7 to May 4 will be cancelled.

They clarified that they will “make (their) best efforts” to find accommodation elsewhere for guests who have already checked in and were due to stay with them beyond the closure period.

On Apr. 3, it was also reported that the restaurant on the 57th floor of MBS, Ce La Vie, is one of the new clusters in Singapore.

