Maxi Lim of ‘Ah Boys to Men’ postpones wedding due to Covid-19, holds ceremony with 10 people instead

Singaporean actor Maxi Lim got hitched on Mar. 29, to influencer Lizy Teo.

In addition to the couple, a total of eight other bridesmaids and groomsmen were present at the ceremony in Sentosa.

Bobby Kiran Yeo, a wedding photographer known for his work with local influencers, was also present to capture the day.

Yeo expressed in his caption that the group had made the decision to keep the ceremony to 10 people.

The intimate ceremony came after Lim announced the postponement of their wedding on Mar. 26, due to safe distancing measures in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The wedding was supposed to take place on the same weekend (of Mar. 28).

Lim said that while it was “not an easy decision”, they have decided that it was “the most socially responsible thing to do.”

Teo expressed her disappointment at having to postpone the wedding, despite the fact that everything had already been planned and paid for.

However, she also echoed Lim’s sentiments on public health and safety.

The couple had announced their engagement about one month earlier, on Feb. 22.

Congrats.

Top image via Maxi Lim and Lizy Teo’s Instagram pages