Maxi Lim of ‘Ah Boys to Men’ postpones wedding due to Covid-19, holds ceremony with 10 people instead

Because safe distancing.

Mandy How | April 1, 01:24 pm

Events

Singaporean actor Maxi Lim got hitched on Mar. 29, to influencer Lizy Teo. 

In addition to the couple, a total of eight other bridesmaids and groomsmen were present at the ceremony in Sentosa.

Bobby Kiran Yeo, a wedding photographer known for his work with local influencers, was also present to capture the day.

Yeo expressed in his caption that the group had made the decision to keep the ceremony to 10 people.

The intimate ceremony came after Lim announced the postponement of their wedding on Mar. 26, due to safe distancing measures in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The wedding was supposed to take place on the same weekend (of Mar. 28).

Lim said that while it was “not an easy decision”, they have decided that it was “the most socially responsible thing to do.”

Teo expressed her disappointment at having to postpone the wedding, despite the fact that everything had already been planned and paid for.

However, she also echoed Lim’s sentiments on public health and safety.

*REPOST*So the past few days we have been back and fourth about our wedding banquet due to the severity of the covid 19 virus and we have finally came to a conclusion to postpone it to December and just doing a simple solemnisation this weekend. Was looking forward to it so badly because we had so many things planned for the banquet and it was gonna be a freaking party! But you know, like the wise man @originalmaxi said, we have to set an example and do the right thing despite the fact that everything was already planned and paid for and our friends, family and loved one’s well being is our priority. ♥️ swipe to see our super pretty wedding invitation card at the end. . But hey I’m gonna be Mrs Lim are you as excited as me? 🥰🤪 We are still sending our regards to those couples that has their wedding plans disrupted due to the virus but rest assured that you are not alone!! ✨🖐🏻 Stay calm. Stay clean. Stay kind. We will get through this together.

The couple had announced their engagement about one month earlier, on Feb. 22.

She said…. EAT BRO!

Congrats.

Top image via Maxi Lim and Lizy Teo’s Instagram pages

