Man jailed for spitting, smashing plate at buffet & shouting ‘Corona, corona!’ at Crowne Plaza hotel

A man who spat on the floor, smashed a plate at a buffet and screamed “Corona, corona!” at the Crowne Plaza hotel at Changi Airport has been sentenced to jail for two months, CNA reported.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, 52-year-old Jasvinder Singh s/o Mehar Singh had committed the offences on Mar. 3, at the hotel’s Azur restaurant, while he was on remission for previous offences.

As such, this means that he has also been given an enhanced sentence of 55 days’ imprisonment.

Smashed a plate & spat on the floor after being told that the restaurant was closed

On the day of the incident, at around 10.30am, Jasvinder walked into the restaurant, took a plate and began helping himself to the food without notifying any of the restaurant staff.

A waitress, Sarah Foong, then approached him and told him that the restaurant was closed.

In response, Jasvinder smashed the plate on the floor near Foong, and took a few steps towards her, causing the waitress to take a few steps back.

He then muttered,”Why other guests can eat, and I cannot?”, and spat on the floor, before walking out of the restaurant.

This left Foong feeling threatened.

Meanwhile, the restaurant’s assistant manager, Jillyn Tan, sought help from the hotel’s manager, Vikram Om Prakash Kakroo, upon hearing the commotion.

Both of them followed Jasvinder, with Prakash approaching him and guiding him back to the hotel lobby for a seat.

Spat again & shouted “Corona, corona!”

Afterwards, Prakash called the hotel’s security manager.

During the call however, Jasvinder stood up and head towards the restaurant, saying he wanted to break more plates.

He was blocked by Prakash, who directed him to a sofa in the hotel lobby.

Upon sitting down, Jasvinder placed his hands behind his head and put both of his feet on the table in front of the sofa.

Jasvinder then kicked a plastic sign on the table, spat on the floor twice, and shouted “Corona, corona!”.

Tourists and hotel employees were also present throughout his time in the hotel’s lobby.

A police report was subsequently lodged at 10:44am, and Jasvinder was eventually arrested.

Charged for endangering the personal safety of others and causing annoyance

Jasvinder was subsequently charged on Apr. 1, for endangering the personal safety of others by smashing a plate in close proximity to Foong and for causing an annoyance to the public by spitting on the floor and shouting “Corona, corona.”

CNA further reported that he pleaded guilty in court to both charges.

Was also charged in Jan. for harassment

Jasvinder has been heavily traced since 2014.

In Jan. 2020, he had been sentenced to over seven months’ imprisonment, with an enhancement of 32 days, for offences under the Protection from Harassment Act and uttering words to wound religious feelings.

For endangering the personal safety of others, he could have been imprisoned for up to 6 months, or fined up to $2,500, or been to subjected to both.

As for causing an annoyance to the public, he could have been fined up to S$2,000, or imprisoned for up to three months, or been subjected to both, for being a repeat offender.

