57-year-old man dies on train in Thailand, confirmed with Covid-19 after

A man found dead on a train in Thailand has posthumously tested positive for Covid-19.

According to an Apr. 1 Facebook post by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the 57-year-old man had been seen coughing and vomiting prior to his collapse.

He had been riding a southbound train operating between Bangkok and Hat Yai on Mar. 30.

Passed a health screening and cleared of Covid-19

The man — who according to the Bangkok Post is named Anant Sahor — had just returned from Pakistan.

In his possessions was a health certificate issued by a Pakistani hospital on Mar. 26, which cleared him of the virus and stated he was fit to fly.

When the train stopped at Hua Hin station, Anant passed a temperature screening done by health officials with a temperature of 36 degrees celsius.

Noting his history of coughing and vomiting, health officials advised the man to rest at Hua Hin station. However, he insisted on continuing his journey.

AFP reported that Thailand had last Wednesday (Mar. 25) closed its borders to all except diplomats and Thais.

Anyone arriving in the country must have a health certificate issued by a doctor and will have to serve 14 days of self-quarantine.

Found collapsed, 15 passengers evacuated

The man was found collapsed in front of the toilet at 10:15pm and he was conveyed to Thap Sakae hospital when the train reached a nearby station.

He was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

The 15 passengers who shared the carriage with him were evacuated, and the carriage detached for disinfecting.

SRT has sent the list of the 15 passengers to public health officials for contact tracing.

The man was reported to have a history of diabetes.

As of 12am, Apr. 2, Thailand has reported 1,771 cases of Covid-19 with the death toll standing at 12.

According to AFP, the government has come under criticism for being slow to act in curbing the spread of the virus.

