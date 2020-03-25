fbpx

Covid-19: LTA waives vehicle entry permit fee for M’sian motorists in S’pore as goodwill gesture

They dropped the fees after consulting with stakeholders.

Belmont Lay | April 1, 12:33 am

All Malaysia-registered car and motorcycle owners in Singapore who stayed on here due to Malaysia’s movement control order to curb Covid-19 will get a one-off Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) fee waiver.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has dropped the fees as a form of goodwill gesture to Malaysians, who otherwise might be slapped with additional costs in these generally tougher times.

This decision was made in response to feedback from Malaysian workers in Singapore, their employers and unions, LTA said.

Applicable period

The waiver is applicable to those who remained in Singapore from March 18 to April 14.

It will be automatically processed for motorists who leave Singapore from midnight on April 15 onwards.

No application is needed for Malaysian motorists to qualify for the waiver.

“Together with the automatic extension of the VEP validity period until Jun 30, 2020, this will make it easier for Malaysians who have had to remain in Singapore for an extended period of time to continue working here,” LTA said in a news release on Tuesday, March 31.

Ensure Autopass cards have value

Malaysian motorists are also reminded to ensure they have sufficient value in their Autopass cards.

This is to pay for any remaining VEP fees, Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges, tolls and the Reciprocal Road Charge, which is only applicable for foreign cars.

The validity period for a VEP for Malaysia-registered vehicles will be extended until June 30, LTA previously said on March 26.

This is to help Malaysians who have opted to stay in Singapore during the period of Malaysia’s movement control order.

Malaysia extended the movement control order by two weeks until April 14.

It was initially set to finish at the end of the March.

Top photo by Joshua Lee

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

