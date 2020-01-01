fbpx

Likely PAP candidate for Hougang SMC posts nap selfie after 6 continuous days of distributing hand sanitisers

He is a Grassroots Advisor for Hougang SMC.

Tanya Ong | April 3, 01:44 pm

Grassroots advisor Lee Hong Chuang was recently involved in the Hand Sanitiser Collection exercise in Hougang Community Club.

He had uploaded some photos of the event on his Facebook page:

“I am tired”

In a separate Facebook post on Mar. 28, Lee said that he had spent six continuous days at the community club.

He also listed the coffee shops (blocks 327, 322, 309, 6 and 7, according to him) that he had walked through on Mar. 28 to encourage residents to practice safe distancing.

After a long day that ended around 9pm for him, the 50-year-old said: “I am tired.”

He then said he took a “quick nap” before going home, and uploaded a selfie photo of himself while he was at it:

Photo via Lee Hong Chuang/FB

Lee added that Hougang residents who showed their appreciation to volunteers during the hand sanitiser collection exercise “makes every minute spent so much worth it”.

This is his Facebook post:

In 2015, Lee lost to incumbent Png Eng Huat from the Workers’ Party after Png secured 57.69 per cent of the votes in Hougang SMC.

Png has been the MP for Hougang since 2012, after a by-election was called.

Lee is currently a non-elected PAP representative for Hougang SMC, and serves as a Grassroots Advisor for the SMC.

Top photo via FB/Lee Hong Chuang.

