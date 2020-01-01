Covid-19: 11 cases, including 102-year-old resident, linked to new cluster at Thomson old aged home

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced 74 new cases of the Covid-19 infection on Apr. 1, bringing the total number of cases in Singapore to 1,000.

10 of the newly confirmed cases (Cases 973, 976, 983, 984, 985, 986, 987, 988, 989 and 990) are linked to a previous case (Case 918), forming a new cluster at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home (1 Thomson Lane).

The first reported case at the home is a 86-year-old resident.

The new cases announced on Apr. 1 range from a 42-year-old Singapore Work Pass holder from India, to a 102-year-old Singapore Citizen.

A handful of other patients are in their 80s.

Home closed to visitors

On Mar. 31, the home announced that they have conducted “thorough cleaning and disinfection of the ward and affected areas” after being informed by MOH.

This is in addition to the daily precautions such as temperature taking and increased environmental cleaning.

Both Thomson and Silat Homes will not be allowing any visitors until Apr. 30, 2020.

The institution added that they are working closely with MOH and Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) to identify staff and residents who may have been in close contact with the affected resident.

Staff who may be affected will not be allowed to work.

Top image via Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home on Facebook