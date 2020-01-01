fbpx

Back

Covid-19: 11 cases, including 102-year-old resident, linked to new cluster at Thomson old aged home

A handful of other patients are in their 80s. 

Mandy How | April 1, 10:14 pm

Events

Share

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates on Covid-19: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced 74 new cases of the Covid-19 infection on Apr. 1, bringing the total number of cases in Singapore to 1,000.

10 of the newly confirmed cases (Cases 973, 976, 983, 984, 985, 986, 987, 988, 989 and 990) are linked to a previous case (Case 918), forming a new cluster at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home (1 Thomson Lane).

The first reported case at the home is a 86-year-old resident.

The new cases announced on Apr. 1 range from a 42-year-old Singapore Work Pass holder from India, to a 102-year-old Singapore Citizen.

A handful of other patients are in their 80s.

Home closed to visitors

On Mar. 31, the home announced that they have conducted “thorough cleaning and disinfection of the ward and affected areas” after being informed by MOH.

This is in addition to the daily precautions such as temperature taking and increased environmental cleaning.

Both Thomson and Silat Homes will not be allowing any visitors until Apr. 30, 2020.

The institution added that they are working closely with MOH and Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) to identify staff and residents who may have been in close contact with the affected resident.

Staff who may be affected will not be allowed to work.

Top image via Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home on Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Covid-19 : 3 cases linked to new cluster at Sungei Kadut Loop dormitory

Another cluster at a dormitory.

April 1, 10:26 pm

Covid-19: 3 medical workers at SGH & NTFGH among newly-infected cases

A nurse, doctor, and a clinical research coordinator have been infected.

April 1, 10:13 pm

Covid-19: S'pore hits 1,000 cases with 74 new cases reported on Apr. 1

Update on Apr. 1, 2020.

April 1, 09:48 pm

Iconic 16-year poster store at Esplanade Mall to close in May 2020 after 'heavy toll' from Covid-19

Iconic.

April 1, 09:23 pm

Taiwan to make wearing masks on public transport compulsory

The measures are aimed at boosting public health ahead of the Qing Ming Festival.

April 1, 09:20 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close