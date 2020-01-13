JUMBO restaurants S’pore offering 50% off live lobsters, 30% off crabs now till Apr. 30
Chilli crab with a helping of safe distancing.
For the month of April, the JUMBO Group of restaurants is offering rather hefty discounts on their live seafood.
The group owns numerous concepts, including Jumbo Seafood, Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine, Singapore Seafood Republic, and Chao Ting.
50 per cent off live Australian lobster
Diners can now buy 100g of lobster for S$11.40, instead of S$22.80.
The promotion is valid at the following outlets:
- JUMBO Seafood East Coast Seafood Centre
- JUMBO Seafood The Riverwalk
- JUMBO Seafood Riverside Point
- JUMBO Seafood ION Orchard
- JUMBO Seafood Dempsey Hill
- JUMBO Seafood Jewel Changi Airport
- Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine, Chui Huay Lim Club
- Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine, Far East Square
- Singapore Seafood Republic, Resorts World Sentosa
Depending on the outlet you visit, the lobster can be done in a variety of ways, such as:
- Steaming with Chinese wine and egg white
- Baking with cheese and butter
- Stir fried with pepper and spiced salt
30 per cent off live crabs
If you prefer crabs, there’s a 30 per cent off live Alaskan crabs and dungeness crabs.
The promotion is valid at JUMBO Seafood and Singapore Seafood Republic.
Alaskan crabs are S$488 for about 1.8-2kg on the menu, while dungeness crabs are S$9.80/100g.
Similarly, there are a number of cooking styles you can opt for, including their signature black pepper crab or having it stir fried with salted egg yolk.
You can check out the promotions page here.
