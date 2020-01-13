fbpx

Back

JUMBO restaurants S’pore offering 50% off live lobsters, 30% off crabs now till Apr. 30

Chilli crab with a helping of safe distancing.

Mandy How | April 2, 01:52 pm

Events

Share

For the month of April, the JUMBO Group of restaurants is offering rather hefty discounts on their live seafood.

The group owns numerous concepts, including Jumbo Seafood, Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine, Singapore Seafood Republic, and Chao Ting.

50 per cent off live Australian lobster

Image via JUMBO Seafood

Diners can now buy 100g of lobster for S$11.40, instead of S$22.80.

The promotion is valid at the following outlets:

  • JUMBO Seafood East Coast Seafood Centre
  • JUMBO Seafood The  Riverwalk
  • JUMBO Seafood Riverside Point
  • JUMBO Seafood ION Orchard
  • JUMBO Seafood Dempsey Hill
  • JUMBO Seafood Jewel Changi Airport
  • Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine, Chui Huay Lim Club
  • Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine, Far East Square
  • Singapore Seafood  Republic, Resorts World Sentosa

Depending on the outlet you visit, the lobster can be done in a variety of ways, such as:

  • Steaming with Chinese wine and egg white
  • Baking with cheese and butter
  • Stir fried with pepper and spiced salt

30 per cent off live crabs

If you prefer crabs, there’s a 30 per cent off live Alaskan crabs and dungeness crabs.

The promotion is valid at JUMBO Seafood and Singapore Seafood Republic.

Alaskan crabs are S$488 for about 1.8-2kg on the menu, while dungeness crabs are S$9.80/100g.

Similarly, there are a number of cooking styles you can opt for, including their signature black pepper crab or having it stir fried with salted egg yolk.

You can check out the promotions page here.

Top image via Jumbo Seafood and @yumnhideska on Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

MOF to introduce new laws to compel landlords to pass on property tax rebates in full to tenants

Because despite their urging, some landlords in Singapore have not yet committed to passing on the tax rebates granted to them to their tenants.

April 2, 01:37 pm

Chicago nurse allegedly barred from using her own N95 mask shares how bad situation is in the US

Heartbreaking.

April 2, 01:08 pm

US sets new 1-day record with 884 Covid-19 deaths, cases surpass 213,000

The number of reported cases rose by 25,200 over the past 24 hours.

April 2, 12:53 pm

Study looking at 243 S'pore Covid-19 cases finds virus can spread 1-3 days before symptoms show

Transmissions might take place through vocal activities such as singing.

April 2, 12:37 pm

Trailer for Korean zombie movie 'Peninsula', 'Train To Busan' sequel, out

Looks like 'Mad Max'.

April 2, 12:05 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close