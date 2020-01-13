JUMBO restaurants S’pore offering 50% off live lobsters, 30% off crabs now till Apr. 30

For the month of April, the JUMBO Group of restaurants is offering rather hefty discounts on their live seafood.

The group owns numerous concepts, including Jumbo Seafood, Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine, Singapore Seafood Republic, and Chao Ting.

50 per cent off live Australian lobster

Diners can now buy 100g of lobster for S$11.40, instead of S$22.80.

The promotion is valid at the following outlets:

JUMBO Seafood East Coast Seafood Centre

JUMBO Seafood The Riverwalk

JUMBO Seafood Riverside Point

JUMBO Seafood ION Orchard

JUMBO Seafood Dempsey Hill

JUMBO Seafood Jewel Changi Airport

Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine, Chui Huay Lim Club

Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine, Far East Square

Singapore Seafood Republic, Resorts World Sentosa

Depending on the outlet you visit, the lobster can be done in a variety of ways, such as:

Steaming with Chinese wine and egg white

Baking with cheese and butter

Stir fried with pepper and spiced salt

30 per cent off live crabs

If you prefer crabs, there’s a 30 per cent off live Alaskan crabs and dungeness crabs.

The promotion is valid at JUMBO Seafood and Singapore Seafood Republic.

Alaskan crabs are S$488 for about 1.8-2kg on the menu, while dungeness crabs are S$9.80/100g.

Similarly, there are a number of cooking styles you can opt for, including their signature black pepper crab or having it stir fried with salted egg yolk.

You can check out the promotions page here.

Top image via Jumbo Seafood and @yumnhideska on Instagram