iLight S’pore 2020 cancelled, first time since 2010

Safety first.

Fasiha Nazren | April 1, 07:40 pm

Events

Representatives from iLight Singapore shared the postponement of the event after Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) Orange was first announced in early February.

i Light S’pore postponed until further notice following DORSCON level Orange

It had said in an earlier statement that this measure was taken as some of the featured artworks and activities during the event will require visitors to come into close contact with other individuals or the artwork.

Event cancelled

However, the event organiser, Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has confirmed that this year’s iLight Singapore will be cancelled.

Artworks that have been selected for this year’s event will be invited to present their works at the next edition.

Here is iLight Singapore’s full statement:

“Originally scheduled to be held from 6 to 29 March 2020, i Light Singapore 2020 was postponed to a later date in line with the advisory in February to cancel or defer non-essential large-scale events due to the COVID-19 situation.

Since then, the Government has implemented stricter measures and restrictions to reduce the risk of imported cases and local transmission of COVID-19. Given the continued uncertainty of the situation, and the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of the public and participants, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has decided to cancel this year’s edition.

The artists whose artworks have been selected for i Light Singapore 2020 will be invited to present their works at the next edition.”

Annual event since 2016

This year’s edition was originally slated to be held from Mar. 6 to 29.

The event started off as a biannual event since it was inaugurated in 2010.

Since 2016, the popular event has been an annual event in Singapore.

Top image from iLight Singapore.

