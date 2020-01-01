fbpx

Back

Additional support for households & businesses to be announced on Apr. 6: PM Lee

More help on the way.

Sulaiman Daud | April 3, 04:49 pm

Events

Share

Households and businesses will receive more assistance “over and above” what was already announced in the first two Budgets by the government.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced this on Apr. 3, during a speech on additional measures to fight the spread of Covid-19.

More economic support possible

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will make the announcement in Parliament on Monday, Apr. 6.

Previously, Heng announced extensive financial support for people, companies and sectors hit hard by the impact of Covid-19.

These measures were outlined in the Unity Budget and the Resilience Budget, totalling about S$55 billion.

According to CNA, Heng said on Mar. 30 that government is ready to do more on the economic front if necessary .

He also did not rule out dipping further into the past reserves.

Heng has already obtained in-principle approval from President Halimah Yacob to obtain S$17 billion from past reserves, for only the second time in Singapore’s history.

Restrictions on movement

PM Lee also announced additional measures to maintain safe distancing to help contain the spread.

Non-essential workplaces are to be closed, and movements and gatherings will be restricted.

Schools will also transition to full home-based learning.

Top image from CNA’s YouTube channel.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Next few weeks will be 'pivotal' as S'pore battens down to fight Covid-19: PM Lee

Rallying the nation.

April 3, 04:37 pm

PM Lee: We will no longer discourage people from wearing masks

PM Lee added that the initial advice had been based on guidelines by the WHO, which is also reviewing its stance.

April 3, 04:26 pm

PM Lee: S'poreans should go out only if 'essential', stay at home as much as possible

Gatherings should be confined to your household.

April 3, 04:07 pm

Schools closed from Apr. 8: All students in S'pore to engage in home-based learning

HBL.

April 3, 04:06 pm

FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng says stores will remain open, no need to 'rush to buy'

The stores have been seeing more shoppers.

April 3, 03:19 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close