Additional support for households & businesses to be announced on Apr. 6: PM Lee

Households and businesses will receive more assistance “over and above” what was already announced in the first two Budgets by the government.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced this on Apr. 3, during a speech on additional measures to fight the spread of Covid-19.

More economic support possible

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will make the announcement in Parliament on Monday, Apr. 6.

Previously, Heng announced extensive financial support for people, companies and sectors hit hard by the impact of Covid-19.

These measures were outlined in the Unity Budget and the Resilience Budget, totalling about S$55 billion.

According to CNA, Heng said on Mar. 30 that government is ready to do more on the economic front if necessary .

He also did not rule out dipping further into the past reserves.

Heng has already obtained in-principle approval from President Halimah Yacob to obtain S$17 billion from past reserves, for only the second time in Singapore’s history.

Restrictions on movement

PM Lee also announced additional measures to maintain safe distancing to help contain the spread.

Non-essential workplaces are to be closed, and movements and gatherings will be restricted.

Schools will also transition to full home-based learning.

Top image from CNA’s YouTube channel.