1-for-1 high tea buffet with seafood at Hotel Jen Tanglin from Apr. 4, S$58++ for 2

From Apr. 4, 2020, J65 at Hotel Jen Tanglin will be having a one-for-one promotion on their Saturday high tea buffet.
For those who are unfamiliar with the restaurant, J65 specialises in seafood and a range of multi-cultural, as well as signature home-style dishes.
Seafood, local delights, dessert and more
The promotion costs S$58++ for two people and is valid from 12pm to 3pm on Saturdays..
One can expect appetisers and soups like DIY kueh pie tee and bak kut teh, as well as seafood such as prawns, mussels and slipper lobsters.
There will also be salmon sashimi, assorted sushi and maki, chicken satay, Singapore laksa and more.
Additionally, dessert will see items such as chocolate fondue, nyonya kueh, cake, ice cream and more.
Do note that menu items are subject to changes dependent on the availability of ingredients.
To view their full menu, click here.
Details
Address: 1A Cuscaden Rd, Level 1, Hotel Jen Tanglin, Singapore 249716
Opening Hours: 6:30am – 11pm, daily
