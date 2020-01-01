Gan Kim Yong: S’pore is ‘quite a distance’ from Dorscon Red

One of the questions posed to the Multi Ministry Taskforce during the question and answer segment was what would constitute a Dorscon Red.

Gan gave a technical description of what it means to be in Dorscon Red.

According to Gan, Dorscon Red will result in a lot of uncontrollable outbreaks, very widespread community transmission as well as an environment where it has become very difficult to do contact tracing and quarantines.

Red would also mean that Singapore was relying “purely on safe distancing”.

Gan stated that Singapore has not given up on contact tracing or quarantine, in fact, they are stepping up on their contact tracing efforts.

They are trying to ring-fence the transmission to contain it, and gradually bring down the number of cases.

Gan then said that he thinks Singapore is “quite a distance” from Dorscon Red.

He also outlined how important it is to have Singaporeans to cooperate. He pointed out how sometimes patients are forgetful or straight up untruthful about where they had been.

Image from CNA Live