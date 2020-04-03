fbpx

All S’pore residents can collect 1 free reusable mask each at CCs & RCs from April 5

Don't throw after use ah.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 3, 07:09 pm

In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, the government will be handing out free reusable masks for all Singapore residents.

According to Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, who is also the deputy chairman of the People’s Association, all Singapore residents with a household address will be able to collect one reusable mask each.

These reusable masks should be washed and dried properly after use.

The collection will start from this Sunday (April 5) to next Sunday (April 12) from 10am to 9pm.

CCs and RCs

All residents can collect from the Community Centres (CCs) and Residents’ Committees (RCs) similar to the previous round of masks collection.

Families can collect on behalf of their members by bringing along their identification cards or documents.

Singaporeans can check which CCs or RCs to go to via government website maskgowhere.gov.sg.

Chan also reminded people to give priority to the senior citizens, and look out for one another during this trying period.

