Fourth Covid-19 death in S’pore: Indonesian man, 68, dies from complications after 7 days in ICU

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed a fourth death due to Covid-19 in Singapore on Apr. 2.

He was a 68-year-old male Indonesian national who was a Singapore Work Pass holder, and had been in Indonesia from January 20 to March 16.

Died of complications

He was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on March 22, and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on the same day.

He had been cared for in the intensive care unit (ICU) since March 26.

He developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the infection after seven days in the ICU. He had a history of diabetes and hypertension.

NCID has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them.

