FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng says stores will remain open, no need to ‘rush to buy’
The stores have been seeing more shoppers.
Upsurge
On April 3, FairPrice Group CEO Seah Kian Peng shared a Facebook post to assure Singaporeans that Fairprice stores will remain open “come what may”.
He said: “Our stores will remain open today, this weekend, next week and so no need to worry that we will not be functioning.”
This is after the supermarket chain saw an increase in patrons and purchases on Apr. 3.
Strain on the system if shoppers are not patient
He shared that when stores see 50 per cent more people coming in at the same time and buying 150 per cent of their normal purchases, it is equivalent to buying 225 per cent more.
This will add a strain to the entire system and may lead to more empty shelves.
Seah also urged for Singaporeans to be patient and to buy sensibly as well as practise safe distancing.
“If some things don’t go right, we seek your understanding and patience. Please help my team and also help ourselves.”
Following the announcement of Malaysia’s lockdown on Mar. 16, NTUC FairPrice imposed a purchase limit on several essential goods.
This includes:
- Paper products (toilet paper, facial tissues, kitchen towels): four units per customer
- Instant noodles and pasta: two units per customer
- Rice: two bags per customer
- Eggs: three trays of 10 eggs, or one tray of 30 eggs per customer
- Vegetables: S$30 per customer
- Fresh poultry: S$30 per customer
PM Lee announcement
Seah, who is a PAP Member of Parliament, shared his post just a minute after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared on Facebook that he would address the nation at 4:00pm about the Covid-19 situation.
PM Lee also said that the food supply in Singapore is secure and adequate, and urged Singaporeans to avoid buying excessively and share with those in need.
You can read Seah’s full post here:
Top image screenshot via gov.sg & Travis Loh.
