Electricity tariff in S’pore to fall 5.1% from April to June 2020

People in Singapore can look forward to one way of off-setting the increased costs of bills as a result of working from home the past several weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Electricity tariff in Singapore will fall by 5.1 per cent from April 1 to June 30 due to lower energy costs.

Households will see a drop in the tariff from 24.24 cents to 23.02 cents per kilowatt hour, said SP Group in a media release on Tuesday, March 31.

The average monthly bill is set to go down by S$3.89 for families living in four-room HDB flats.

Electricity tariffs are reviewed based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, the electricity industry regulator.

SP Group reviews them every quarterly.

Likewise, City Gas also said on Tuesday that gas tariffs for households will decrease by 0.7 per cent or 0.12 cents per kilowatt hour from April 1 to June 30.

SP Group said the depressing of tariff is “in the same spirit” with the government’s recently unveiled Resilience Budget aimed at supporting businesses and managing costs.

It added: “SP Group will do its part to defer increasing its network cost to transport electricity through the power grid for one year.”