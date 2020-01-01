M’sia lady follows ministry’s advice to put on makeup at home while on lockdown, nails it

You probably heard of the misstep by Malaysia’s Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the ministry offered tips to prevent household strife for married couples stuck at home together.

Some of these tips included asking women to dress properly and put on makeup at home, and to speak coyly to their husbands to get them to do the chores.

The ministry has come out to apologise for the tips.

But not before they received a couple of really creative slights by Malaysians all over.

Here’s one following through on the Doraemon voice tip.

And here is another Malaysian taking the “put on makeup” at home advice to its logical conclusion.

Facebook user Lavina Jacinta posted what any normal person would wear while stuck in their house.

Even while cleaning up the shower. Gotta look fabulous.

Classy.

Top image from via Lavina Jacinta on Facebook