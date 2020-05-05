fbpx

6th Covid-19 death in S’pore is 88-year-old PR linked to S’pore Cricket Club cluster

Linked to a new cluster.

Tanya Ong | April 4, 10:55 am

On Apr. 4, the Ministry of Health reported the sixth death from Covid-19 in Singapore.

The patient, who was an 88 year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident, passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection at 5:41am on Apr. 4.

NCID has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them.

The patient was confirmed to have the infection on Mar. 29, and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Mar. 30.

He had no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

Since Mar. 30, he had been cared for in the intensive care unit.

He had a history of heart and kidney disease, cancer and diabetes. Subsequently, he developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the infection.

His details match that of Case 855.

According to MOH’s release on Apr. 3, Case 855 was linked to five other cases (1052, 384, 670, 728, 792), at a cluster at the Singapore Cricket Club.

On Apr. 3, the ministry also reported the fifth death in Singapore, involving an 86-year-old woman.

86-year-old woman from Lee Ah Mooi cluster is 5th Covid-19 death in S’pore

Top image via Wikipedia.

