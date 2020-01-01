fbpx

86-year-old woman from Lee Ah Mooi cluster is 5th Covid-19 death in S’pore

NCID has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them.

Mandy How | April 3, 11:05 am

An 86 year-old female Singapore Citizen has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Apr. 3, 2020 at 1:55am.

This was announced the Ministry of Health (MOH) at around 11am on the same day.

The details match that of Case 918, who is linked to a cluster from Lee Ah Mooi.

The patient had no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

She was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Mar. 31, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on the same day.

She eventually succumbed to the infection

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

