Covid-19: 75 new cases reported, highest ever daily jump so far

Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 75 new Covid-19 cases today (Apr. 4).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 1189.

Six are imported and 69 are local cases who have no recent travel history abroad.

Of the 75 new cases:

Six imported cases had travel history to Europe, North and South America and ASEAN.

40 cases are linked to previous cases or clusters.

29 cases are currently unlinked, and contact tracing is ongoing.

Another 15 cases were discharged today. In total, 297 cases have recovered and been discharged.

Of the 500 cases who are still hospitalised, 26 are in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

386 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

Six have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Here are the case details:

Stricter safe distancing measures to be enforced from Apr. 7

As the number of unlinked local cases in Singapore continue to spike, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced yesterday (Apr. 3) that all workplaces except for essential services and key economic sectors are to close from Apr. 7.

Essential services include, among others, financial services, healthcare, food supply and delivery, and transport. You can find a full list of essential services here.

In the meantime, the government will be providing one reusable mask per Singapore resident.

Collection will start tomorrow (Apr. 5) at all Community Centres (CCs) and Residents’ Committees (RCs).

Top image via Sungei Tengah Lodge and Vobis Enterprise