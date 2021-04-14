S’pore govt to table Covid-19 election Bill to make provisions for holding a safe GE during pandemic

The General Election in Singapore could very well still take place in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak as temporary arrangements are put in place to ensure they can be held.

A Bill will be introduced in Parliament in the second week of April 2020 to allow the Elections Department Singapore (ELD) to put in place temporary arrangements to ensure a “safe” GE.

The ELD said on April 3 that the health and safety of voters, candidates and election officials are paramount, and the Parliamentary Elections (Covid-19 Special Arrangements) Bill will see to that.

It said: “In view of the rapidly evolving Covid-19 situation, ELD must make contingency plans to put in place precautionary measures to ensure a safe election, should the next GE take place amid the Covid-19 situation.”

“The Bill contains the necessary legislative provisions to allow ELD to implement temporary arrangements to ensure the safety of voters, candidates and election officials during parliamentary elections held on or before 14 April 2021,” it added.

The next general election must be held by April 14, 2021.

The Bill, if approved by Parliament, will take effect before the next general election.

Details of the precautionary measures are not yet known.

However, the latest Covid-19 measures has limited gatherings outside of work and school to 10 people or fewer until April 30.

Such measures will have an impact on traditional forms of campaigning, which would easily be ruled out during this Covid-19 season if these rules remain in place

Activities during hustings at risk of being pushed aside include large scale rallies and meet-and-greets during walkabouts.

Questions raised

The ELD announcement has led to Workers’ Party politician Gerald Giam to raise questions about potential issues.

He questioned if the Bill will be broad enough to consider contingencies for issues pertaining to potential candidates being infected with Covid-19 and if that would hamper aspiring MPs’ chances of running for the election.

Giam wrote: “What will happen if a potential candidate is down with Covid-19 and cannot be physically present to be nominated because they are quarantined? I hope this will be addressed in this Bill (if the PAP govt is determined to press ahead with this early election).”

“People have been disqualified before for showing up late at the Nomination Centre or making errors in their paperwork,” he added.

Top photo by Sean Yeo