S’porean photographer captures a hauntingly empty Changi Airport in the midst of Covid-19

On Mar. 23, at 11:59pm Singapore closed its doors to all short-term visitors including those transiting to other destinations.

This measure, coupled with the Ministry of Health’s advisory for Singaporeans to defer all travel abroad, has predictably seen a drastic drop in traffic through Changi Airport.

That sent Singaporean photographer Tan Yong Lin to the airport to capture these rare circumstances.

“I wanted to document the lack of activity at places that are usually bustling,” he told Mothership.

The 30-year-old posted his photos on a Facebook photo album aptly titled “On Pause”.

The black and white photographs show scenes from a hauntingly empty Changi Airport, including images at the usually crowded Jewel Changi Airport.

“Jewel was the only place that still had some activity, though the crowd is nothing like usual,” he said.

Other than that, the rest of the terminals were largely empty, according to Tan.

The only people around were airport staff.

“They were still professionally manning their booths and counters. Cleaners were also wiping down railings and cleaning the toilets. It was kind of peaceful yet sad at the same time.”

Tan, who’s been working as an events photographer for the past eight years, is one of many Singaporeans whose livelihood has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He told Mothership he was thankful that the social enterprise he worked for was still receiving corporate shoot jobs.

Tan added that he was working on documenting some of the other usually busy tourist-filled areas in Singapore.

Top image by Tan Yong Lin