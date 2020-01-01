fbpx

S’porean photographer captures a hauntingly empty Changi Airport in the midst of Covid-19

He called it "peaceful yet sad at the same time".

Andrew Koay | April 2, 03:49 pm

On Mar. 23, at 11:59pm Singapore closed its doors to all short-term visitors including those transiting to other destinations.

Covid-19: All short-term visitors barred from entering or transiting through S’pore

This measure, coupled with the Ministry of Health’s advisory for Singaporeans to defer all travel abroad, has predictably seen a drastic drop in traffic through Changi Airport.

That sent Singaporean photographer Tan Yong Lin to the airport to capture these rare circumstances.

“I wanted to document the lack of activity at places that are usually bustling,” he told Mothership.

The 30-year-old posted his photos on a Facebook photo album aptly titled “On Pause”.

Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin
Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin
Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin
Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin

The black and white photographs show scenes from a hauntingly empty Changi Airport, including images at the usually crowded Jewel Changi Airport.

“Jewel was the only place that still had some activity, though the crowd is nothing like usual,” he said.

Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin
Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin
Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin
Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin
Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin

Other than that, the rest of the terminals were largely empty, according to Tan.

The only people around were airport staff.

“They were still professionally manning their booths and counters. Cleaners were also wiping down railings and cleaning the toilets.

It was kind of peaceful yet sad at the same time.”

Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin
Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin

Tan, who’s been working as an events photographer for the past eight years, is one of many Singaporeans whose livelihood has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He told Mothership he was thankful that the social enterprise he worked for was still receiving corporate shoot jobs.

Tan added that he was working on documenting some of the other usually busy tourist-filled areas in Singapore.

Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin
Image courtesy of Tan Yong Lin

Top image by Tan Yong Lin

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

