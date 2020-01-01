BBT university in Japan has graduates attend ceremony via robots in light of Covid-19

A Japanese university has found a way to conduct a graduation ceremony safely amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the PR Times website, the Business Breakthrough University (BBT University) held a graduation ceremony on Mar. 28 at Hotel Grand Palace at Chiyoda, Tokyo.

With the Covid-19 situation, the graduates couldn’t attend the ceremony in person.

Instead, four graduates from two departments remotely operated “newme” robots, which accepted their certificates on behalf of the graduating cohort.

The newme robots, which are developed by ANA Holdings, had a display screen showing the faces of the four individuals, and “arms” to receive the certificates on the graduates’ behalf.

To look the part, the robots were also dressed in graduation gowns and had a motherboard on.

The rest of the graduates also participated in the ceremony via Zoom, where they were able to send comments in real-time expressing their feelings at the ceremony.

Necessity is the mother of all invention, it seems.

Top image via BBT University’s website