fbpx

Back

BBT university in Japan has graduates attend ceremony via robots in light of Covid-19

Brilliant.

Guan Zhen Tan | April 2, 11:35 pm

Events

Share

A Japanese university has found a way to conduct a graduation ceremony safely amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the PR Times website, the Business Breakthrough University (BBT University) held a graduation ceremony on Mar. 28 at Hotel Grand Palace at Chiyoda, Tokyo.

With the Covid-19 situation, the graduates couldn’t attend the ceremony in person.

Instead, four graduates from two departments remotely operated “newme” robots, which accepted their certificates on behalf of the graduating cohort.

Students receiving their certificates from the president via the newme robots
Photo via BBT University’s website
Students receiving their certificates from the president via the newme robots
Photo via BBT University’s website

The newme robots, which are developed by ANA Holdings, had a display screen showing the faces of the four individuals, and “arms” to receive the certificates on the graduates’ behalf.

To look the part, the robots were also dressed in graduation gowns and had a motherboard on.

Students receiving their certificates from the president via the newme robots
Photo via BBT University’s website
Students receiving their certificates from the president via the newme robots
Photo via BBT University’s website

The rest of the graduates also participated in the ceremony via Zoom, where they were able to send comments in real-time expressing their feelings at the ceremony.

Students receiving their certificates from the president via the newme robots
Photo via BBT University’s website

Necessity is the mother of all invention, it seems.

Top image via BBT University’s website 

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen literally cried thinking about how social distancing means she can't get hugs from friends for a while. She longs to sleep until it's back to a lovely afternoon in her childhood.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

My First Skool at Rivervale Crescent to close from April 3 to 14 after staff tests positive for Covid-19

Staff and children are to be placed on a Leave of Absence.

April 2, 11:38 pm

S Iswaran: Contract worker for SingPost felt 'unwell but still came to work'

He said such behaviour "underscores the importance of staying at home and avoiding social interactions if unwell".

April 2, 10:50 pm

Covid-19: 8 cases linked to new clusters identified at Maxwell MRT construction site, Keppel Shipyard

These were previously local unlinked cases.

April 2, 10:10 pm

2 imported Covid-19 cases from M’sia & India among 11 cases linked to new Mustafa cluster

Maintain a distance while shopping.

April 2, 09:49 pm

Covid-19: 49 new cases, new clusters at Mustafa, Maxwell MRT construction site, Keppel Shipyard

Update on Apr. 2, 2020.

April 2, 09:30 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close