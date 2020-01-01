fbpx

WhatsApp prank about S’pore going into a lockdown going around just because

Zhangxin Zheng | April 1, 02:33 pm

Today is April Fool’s Day.

Unlike previous years, many have lost the mood for jokes because of the Covid-19 gloom and doom.

WhatsApp prank on going into lockdown

One prank has been making rounds in light of Covid-19.

Here’s what it looks like:

Screenshot from WhatsApp.

A PDF file titled “MOH Lockdown Notification…” along with an extra line of “situation worsening liao” has been circulating among Singaporeans via WhatsApp.

However, if you open the PDF file, you’ll see this:

Screenshot from WhatsApp.

This prank came after the recent clarification by the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) that Singapore is not going into DORSCON Red or lockdown.

Here’s what the Minister of Communications and Information, S Iswaran, said on March 26 to debunk these rumours:

“Such false information is completely irresponsible, and it just serves to raise the level of anxiety, and cause fear and panic in our population. We want to urge everyone to resist from sharing such information.

There are some legitimate sources where you can get accurate, reliable and timely information. This is on the MOH website, on the Gov.sg website and there is also the WhatsApp service – Gov.sg.

We hope that everyone would exercise prudence in sharing information and verifying the source and the truthfulness of it, before sharing with their loved ones and friends.”

Just in case anyone took the joke a tad too seriously.

S’pore under lockdown & raising to Dorscon Red is fake news, S’pore govt says

Top photo via screenshot on WhatsApp

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

