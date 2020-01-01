fbpx

Back

Guy proposes to girlfriend from UK on Animal Crossing as both under quarantine

She said yes.

Tanya Ong | April 4, 05:50 pm

Events

Share

In a time of coronavirus, quarantine and social distancing measures have changed the way couples go about their dating lives.

Some may find it hard to keep the romance alive without being physically present.

But not Samuel Hawkins.

In some images shared to the Animal Crossing Memes Facebook page, Hawkins had apparently proposed to his girlfriend through Animal Crossing.

Animal Crossing is a social simulation video game where players can create a virtual world of their own and interact with animal villagers.

His girlfriend Hannah Kenyon, who is from the UK, shared screenshots of the event, showing two characters on a field that said:

“Hannah

I <3 you

Marry me?”

Animal Crossing Memes/FB
Animal Crossing Memes/FB

Kenyon said that she wanted to be proposed to during the cherry blossom season.

This was not possible as she and her boyfriend were being quarantined.

Hawkins, however, came up with the “cutest compromise” by proposing through Animal Crossing instead.

She even noted that the ring box was a little orange, which she appreciated because it’s her favourite fruit.

Oh, and she said yes.

Top photo via Animal Crossing Memes/FB, Samuel Hawkins

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

77-year-old found dead in Bendemeer flat after neighbours reportedly smelled 'salted fish' stench

The neighbour had lived alone for 20 years.

April 4, 06:25 pm

SPF arrests man linked to S$10.2 million Covid-19-related scam

The SPF Anti-Scam Centre managed to recover more than S$6.4 million with the help of seven local banks.

April 4, 05:30 pm

Delayed graduation & hefty costs: S'pore students who returned from exchange early due to Covid-19

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

April 4, 04:43 pm

Covid-19: At least 300 SIA cabin crew will help fill manpower gap in S'pore hospitals

They will be deployed to low-risk wards.

April 4, 04:20 pm

Sembawang sisters, aged 11 & 12, write heartwarming note to cheer on pest control workers

Awwwww.

April 4, 04:13 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close