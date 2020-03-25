fbpx

Back

S’porean students perform moving ‘waiata’ dance to thank SIA crew on flight back from New Zealand

A little appreciation goes a long way.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 27, 12:23 pm

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

Many Singaporeans are returning home, as countries around the world implement border controls to contain a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The efforts of the Singapore Airlines (SIA) crew to bring home these returning passengers and care for them during the journey have not gone unnoticed.

Moving waiata performance to thank SIA crew

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, declared that the country will go into a nationwide lockdown from March 26 (Singapore time).

Six Singaporean youths took the last flight back from New Zealand before the lockdown commenced.

Out of appreciation for the SIA crew, they performed a Maori song, known as the waiata, aboard the plane.

The six students are from the New Zealand School of Dance in Wellington, studying full-time classical ballet or contemporary dance, according to Stuff.

They said they were thankful for the “amazing cabin crew”, who were willing to take just the six of them back to Singapore over 10 hours on this “rescue flight”.

You can watch the short performance here:

“Welcome home!”

The Speaker of Parliament, Tan Chuan-Jin, also saw their performance, and welcomed them back home.

Tan added that, in contrast, there are still residents still lamenting about the price of SIA flights and asked for further discounts.

He explained that the “airline was bleeding very very badly” and there has been no increase to the cost of these flights that help facilitate the return of overseas Singaporeans.

He ended his post by expressing his appreciation for SIA.

Top photo via video from New Zealand School of Dance’s Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

FairPrice expands purchase limits: Max. 6 canned food & 5L of cooking oil per customer

Previous purchase limits on rice, eggs and poultry remain unchanged.

March 27, 12:16 pm

US overtakes China with most Covid-19 cases

US has done a lot of tests.

March 27, 11:44 am

Covid-19: China bans foreigners from entering country, including residence permit holders

China has been experiencing a surge in imported cases.

March 27, 11:17 am

Up to S$10k fine & 6 months jail for those who don’t sit or queue 1-meter apart in public places

There are also much stricter penalties for event organisers, and owners and occupants of public spaces.

March 27, 11:05 am

Covid-19: Mexicans demand Americans stop crossing border as it spreads coronavirus

Plot twist.

March 27, 03:17 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close