21-year-old UK woman ‘with no underlying health issues’ dies from Covid-19

Covid-19 is spreading rapidly around the world, particularly in Europe.

In the UK, close to 10,000 have been tested positive for the virus, and over 400 have died as of March 26.

A 21-year-old Briton from High Wycombe, Chloe Middleton, has reportedly died from the coronavirus on March 21, according to her aunt and mother.

Citing her aunt’s Facebook post, several media reports wrote that Middleton had no apparent health issues.

Emily Mistry’s tribute post said, “My beautiful, kind hearted 21 year old niece (Chloe) has passed away from Covid-19. She had no underlying health issues.”

She added, “Please, please adhere to government guidelines. The virus isn’t spreading, people are spreading the virus.”

Mistry’s post has since been removed.

Middleton’s mother also posted on her Facebook to urge those who “think it’s just a virus” not to take it lightly.

However, The Guardian reported that health officials have not confirmed Middleton’s cause of death yet.

If confirmed, this would be by far the youngest person to be killed by Covid-19 in the UK.

