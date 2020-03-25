fbpx

GrabFood customer orders drinks for riders around Rivervale Mall to thank them for hard work

100% sweet.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 29, 11:13 am

It is trying times for everyone. Which makes little acts of kindness all the more needed and appreciated.

S’pore couple at Jurong Point kindly treats uncle with difficulty speaking to mee siam kuah & kopi gao

Order for 10 cups of bubble tea

On Mar. 28, GrabFood rider Syed Shafiq tells Mothership that he was working around Sengkang, where he stays, when he got an order for 10 cups of tea.

He promptly goes to Rivervale Mall to pick up the order.

However, instead of a message from the customer that perhaps briefly describes where to drop off the food, this message comes in from Andy Yeo.

Image from Syed Shafiq FB

Which really touched Syed Shafiq.

After further chatting with the kind man, it turned out Yeo is himself a GrabFood delivery rider, which might explain why he was so familiar with how hard delivery riders had to work.

Here is the Facebook post.

“Amidst all this crisis of corona outbreak . We food delivery riders still go out there to deliver in the hot sun and risking ourselve for a small delivery fee… But having Customers like this brightens up my day …

Imagine if every single one Singaporean does this gesture .. How many delivery riders day would you have brighten.”

Shafiq tells Mothership why this gesture meant so much.

“I was extremely touched. Delivery fare from point to point is not that much, sometimes the distance is quite far. It’s just that on a hot sunny day, and with all the virus issue going around, someone being nice touched me.”

Image from Syed Shafiq FB

