5-year-old girl & grandma die after fatal accident at Tampines, family looking for witnesses

A five-year-old girl and an elderly woman died after an accident in Tampines on March 22.

Fatal accident involving 4 casualties

The accident happened on March 22 at around 9:30pm.

In response to Mothership‘s query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road accident at 9:25pm along the traffic junction of Tampines Avenue 9 and 10.

Two males and two females were conveyed to the Changi General Hospital, the SCDF added.

5-year-old girl & her grandma die after accident

In a Facebook post on March 30 evening, one Derrick Ng wrote that his mother, Judy Loh, and five-year-old daughter, Aerith Ng, died after the accident.

In separate tribute posts, Ng remembers his five-year-old daughter to be bubbly and well-loved, while his mother had been a giver who always put others before herself when she was alive.

Appeal for witnesses

Ng also appealed to members of the public who had witnessed this accident to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Top photo via Derrick Ng’s Facebook