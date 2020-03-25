Syed Saddiq files police report after house gets robbed, over S$82,000 stolen

On Monday (Mar. 30), Malaysia’s former Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, tweeted a photo of a police report he made.

Here’s the tweet:

1. Saya telah membuat laporan polis terhadap kes kecurian yang berlaku di rumah saya. 2. Pihak polis dan forensik telahpun datang dan membuat siasatan di rumah sejak malam semalam. pic.twitter.com/DqANhFDRqC — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) March 30, 2020

RM250,000 stolen

In the caption, Syed said that his house was robbed.

He added that police officers, as well as a forensic team, had visited his house on Sunday (Mar. 29) night to begin their investigations.

The police report wrote that the robbery took place on Mar. 29, around 7:00pm.

It was also stated that a total of RM250,000 (about S$82,000) was stolen from Syed’s safe.

The last time Syed opened his safe was either on Mar. 13 or 14.

His safe was protected with a secret code, and only a few people know where it is located in the house.

Rest of the house was in tact

According to the police report, the rest of the house was intact and there was no sign of forced entry.

In a second tweet, Syed thanked the police staff for their hard work.

He also hoped that the case will be solved as soon as possible.

3. Saya berterima kasih kepada pihak polis diatas kerjasama yang sangat baik dan berharap kes ini dapat diselesaikan dengan segera. — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) March 30, 2020

Stolen money did not belong to PPBM

Continuing the Twitter thread, Syed clarified that he will not be responding to any comments or speculations until the investigation has completed.

5. Saya harap semua pihak juga tidak membuat sebarang spekulasi dan menyebarkan berita yang tidak sahih kepada orang ramai. 6. Sila rujuk pada laporan polis yang telah dibuat Terima kasih — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) March 30, 2020

He added that a media report claiming the RM250,000 belonged to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) is false.

Here’s a translation of points five and six:

“5. I hope everyone won’t make any speculations or spread any news that has no concrete evidence. 6. Please refer to the police report that I made. Thank you.”

Disputed TV3’s account

In a separate tweet, Syed disputed the claim of TV3, a Malaysian free-to-air television channel.

Saya telah mengeluarkan tuntutan permohonan maaf ke pihak TV3. Saya sendiri yang melaporkan kes kecurian ke pihak polis tetapi secara tiba tiba kes ini dipolitikkan. Enough lah. TQ kepada pihak PDRM yang memberikan kerjasama yang baik. My family & I will weather the storm. pic.twitter.com/ElORe0ugbO — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) March 30, 2020

TV3 was the media outlet that reported that the money stolen from Syed’s house belonged to PPBM, which Syed denied.

Syed said: “In the police report that I made on 29 March 2020, I never once mentioned that the money belonged to PPBM. Hence, the headline on the news was absolutely wrong.”

He then urged TV3 to openly apologise for their mistake on the same day the false news was reported (Mar. 30).

Syed ended off his statement by saying:

“I hope TV3 will continue to be a credible news source for Malaysians.”

