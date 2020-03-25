fbpx

Back

Syed Saddiq files police report after house gets robbed, over S$82,000 stolen

That's a lot of money.

Syahindah Ishak | March 30, 05:38 pm

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

On Monday (Mar. 30), Malaysia’s former Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, tweeted a photo of a police report he made.

Here’s the tweet:

RM250,000 stolen

In the caption, Syed said that his house was robbed.

He added that police officers, as well as a forensic team, had visited his house on Sunday (Mar. 29) night to begin their investigations.

The police report wrote that the robbery took place on Mar. 29, around 7:00pm.

It was also stated that a total of RM250,000 (about S$82,000) was stolen from Syed’s safe.

The last time Syed opened his safe was either on Mar. 13 or 14.

His safe was protected with a secret code, and only a few people know where it is located in the house.

Rest of the house was in tact

According to the police report, the rest of the house was intact and there was no sign of forced entry.

In a second tweet, Syed thanked the police staff for their hard work.

He also hoped that the case will be solved as soon as possible.

Stolen money did not belong to PPBM

Continuing the Twitter thread, Syed clarified that he will not be responding to any comments or speculations until the investigation has completed.

He added that a media report claiming the RM250,000 belonged to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) is false.

Here’s a translation of points five and six:

“5. I hope everyone won’t make any speculations or spread any news that has no concrete evidence.

6. Please refer to the police report that I made. Thank you.”

Disputed TV3’s account

In a separate tweet, Syed disputed the claim of TV3, a Malaysian free-to-air television channel.

TV3 was the media outlet that reported that the money stolen from Syed’s house belonged to PPBM, which Syed denied.

Syed said: “In the police report that I made on 29 March 2020, I never once mentioned that the money belonged to PPBM. Hence, the headline on the news was absolutely wrong.”

He then urged TV3 to openly apologise for their mistake on the same day the false news was reported (Mar. 30).

Syed ended off his statement by saying:

“I hope TV3 will continue to be a credible news source for Malaysians.”

Top images from Syed Saddiq’s Instagram & Twitter.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Legendary Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, 70, dies from Covid-19

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 days earlier.

March 30, 06:39 pm

S'pore seafood hawker hires uncle who had lost his job to be deliveryman

Tip Ah Guai to help him put some food on his table.

March 30, 05:48 pm

Australia limits public gatherings to 2 individuals, enforced by fines of around S$1,400, jail & drones

State premiers pleaded with Australians to stay at home.

March 30, 05:21 pm

Chicken wings stall has to refund S$46 to customer who felt they didn't pack enough chili sauce

The stall said that it was not making a lot, especially in light of the Covid-19 situation.

March 30, 04:31 pm

SGH clarifies carparks not being turned into wards after rumours on social media

Part of SGH's multi-storey carpark is used as a fever screening station.

March 30, 04:17 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close