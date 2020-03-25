fbpx

Back

MOM issues 34 stop-work orders to companies that did not follow safe distancing measures

Enforcement.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 27, 01:34 pm

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates on Covid-19: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) updated their advisory on safe distancing measures at the workplace on March 26, in line with The Ministry of Health’s announcement on March 24.

Under this advisory, employers must now ensure employees are telecommuting from home, wherever possible.

If telecommuting is not feasible, here are the following precautions employers must take:

Reduce need for and duration of physical interactions.

Ensure clear physical spacing of at least 1m apart at work premises.

Stagger working hours.

Defer or cancel all events.

Implement shift or split team arrangements.

MOM officers have visited over 100 companies in the past four days. 34 of the companies were issued with Stop Work Orders (SWO).

Image from MOM

“Employers must place clear signages to ensure wider physical spacing (of at least 1m apart) for work stations and meeting rooms. The same safe distancing measures should also apply to common spaces, such as entrances/exits, lifts, pantries, staff canteens and other congregation areas.

Enforcement actions will be taken, including ceasing operations until employers or occupiers put in place the stipulated measures.”

According to MOM, this is what an SWO entails.

“SWO is served to any person to immediately cease work in the workplace when there is an imminent danger to the safety and health of persons at work. It is issued with a set of instructions directing the recipient to take such measures to remedy any danger so as to enable resumption of work.”

Usually, an SWO will last two to three weeks so companies can resolve these issues. However, according to the post by MOM, companies were required to make immediate rectifications.

36 remedial orders were also issued.

Image from MOM

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet likes to read.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

PM Lee: 'Tide has not turned' in Covid-19 fight, unprecedented economic challenge requires fast response

PM Lee needs everybody's cooperation.

March 27, 03:06 pm

Spain sends back faulty Covid-19 test kits from China

They were from an unlicensed company, according to the Chinese embassy in Spain.

March 27, 01:16 pm

A S'porean documents his 14-day SHN at Swissotel Stamford after returning from US

An in-depth look into a SHN.

March 27, 01:02 pm

JJ Lin to celebrate birthday with fans through livestream on Mar. 27, 7:30pm

Happy birthday.

March 27, 12:53 pm

S'porean students perform moving 'waiata' dance to thank SIA crew on flight back from New Zealand

A little appreciation goes a long way.

March 27, 12:23 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close