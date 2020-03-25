fbpx

Subway S’pore introduces durian spread inside chicken & BLT sandwiches

Is this an April Fools' joke?

Mandy How | March 27, 03:30 pm

Durian is a popular fruit among Singaporeans.

Popular enough for it to be served as a spread with meat sandwiches, apparently.

On Mar. 27, Subway announced in a Facebook post that the Chicken Durian Delite and Italian B.L.T Durian Delite will be launching next week.

The durian spread is made with real durian flesh, the sandwich chain assures us.

On the other hand, the Roasted Chicken Breast sub is made with chicken breast patty, topped with the customer’s choice of vegetables and condiments.

The Italian B.L.T consists of beef salami, beef pepperoni and chicken ham.

Within five hours, the post has gotten over 600 shares.

Many protested the combination.

While others surmised that it was an April Fools’ joke.

Which is really quite likely.

But we’re prepared to eat our words. And the sandwich.

Top image via Subway’s Facebook and Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

