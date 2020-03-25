S’pore govt agency debunks claim that S$300 fine issued for sitting on ‘X space’ in Compass One

Rumours have been circulating online and via message apps that someone in Singapore was fined S$300 at Ya Kun Family Cafe at Compass One on Wednesday.

These messages are usually accompanied by a picture of a “self-distancing ambassador” flashing his sign.

Here is the claim that accompanies it, supposedly from a drumming classmate, apparently.

Take note of this, From my drumming classmate : “Yup, I was at Ya Kun Compass1 on Wed, 1 of their customers was fined $300 for sitting in the ❌space😬” They are very serious about it. Good to help out one another. Please let your friends know when u eat out w them, they don’t give chance anymore. $300 is hell lot of money for fine 😱 So don’t sit on the tape with ( / ) or ( X ) ya. Same as queue up.

Not true

In a Facebook post on March 27, 2020, Enterprise SG debunked those claims.

According to Enterprise SG, these ambassadors are deployed by various government agencies to guide and ensure implementation and compliance with safe distancing measures.

They do not impose fines.

Here is their full post:

“There is a rumour circulating on social media and via text messaging platforms claiming that an Enterprise Singapore safe distancing ambassador had imposed a fine on an individual, for sitting on a seat that was marked out as not to be occupied. This is FALSE. Safe distancing ambassadors are deployed by various government agencies to guide and ensure that businesses implement and comply with the safe distancing measures. They do not impose fines. Businesses that are found to have violated the Infectious Diseases Act and regulations promulgated thereunder may be liable for an offence and charged. We advise members of the public to avoid spreading unverified information.”

Image from Joshua Lee and Whatsapp