S’poreans who travel abroad from Mar. 27 to be charged unsubsidised rates at public hospitals for Covid-19 symptoms

S’pore residents who go abroad from Mar. 27 can’t claim from MediShield Life if admitted for suspected Covid-19 symptoms

There have been quite a lot of transport shutdown all across the world. With some countries locking their residents down, or preventing tourists from entering.

Despite the general travel advisories all over the world and by Singapore itself, some are still travelling abroad.

In a press conference by the Ministry of Health (MOH), measures will be put in place for those who travel despite the advisories.

Singapore residents or Long Term Pass holders who leave Singapore from March 27, 2020, will be charged unsubsidised rates for their inpatient stay at public hospitals.

If they are admitted for suspected COVID-19 and have onset of symptoms within 14 days of returning to Singapore. Singapore residents will also not be able to claim from MediShield Life or Integrated Shield Plans for these treatments at public and private hospitals.

Any work pass holder or their dependant who leaves Singapore from March 27, 2020, will be deprioritised for entry approval and could see significant delays before being allowed to return to Singapore.

This is because all work pass holders and their dependants planning to enter/return to Singapore from any country are required to obtain MOM’s approval before their journey.

Top photo from Lawrence Wong/FB