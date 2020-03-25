A S’porean documents his 14-day SHN at Swissotel Stamford after returning from US

A Singaporean researcher, Marcus Chua, has taken to Facebook and Twitter to document his Stay-Home Notice (SHN) for 14 days through a series of tweets.

According to his Facebook post, he arrived in Singapore from Washington, United States (U.S.) on the night of Mar. 26, 2020.

This is part of the measures announced by the government on Mar. 24 that Singaporeans and Singapore Residents who return from the U.K. and U.S. from Mar. 26, 2020, will be serving their SHN in dedicated facilities, with their accommodation and meals being paid for by the government.

Documenting his SHN experience to keep family and friends informed

Chua told Mothership that he is documenting his SHN out of boredom and to keep his family and friends informed on what he’s experiencing.

He said that instead of copying and pasting replies to friends and family, sharing updates on his social media account makes more sense for him.

The researcher explained in his tweet that he’s back from Washington as campus and all research facilities are closed and on the advice of the Singapore embassy and his workplace.

According to the website of Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, which focuses on biodiversity research, Chua is a research staff at the museum.

Temperature scanning and briefing on SHN at airport

In the first of his tweets, Chua provided photos of the airport and explained that those on his flight were “systematically and politely” directed into an empty departure hall at Changi Airport after a temperature screening.

During the briefing, he learns that passengers on his flight will be staying at the 5-star Swissotel Stamford for 14 days, where lodging, food and laundry will be provided by the Singapore government.

In his tweet, he mentioned that they are not allowed to leave their rooms during the SHN.

He tweeted that it is a brilliant move to support the hospitality industry and limit the spread of the Covid-19.

There was more temperature screening at immigration, according to Chua.

Social distancing maintained during chartered bus ride to the hotel

In another tweet, Chua shared that bag collection was in “typical Singaporean efficiency”, referring to a photo of neatly lined luggage bags.

Referring to another photo of a coach and people queuing up to get on it, he shared that the group from his flight was transported to the hotel in groups of 15 in 40-seater coaches.

He added that this was “perfect for maintaining social distancing”.

“Crazy Rich Asians” experience at the hotel

In tweets on the first day of his SHN at Swissotel Stamford, he mentioned that there was more temperature screening upon arrival at the hotel.

In their options for dinner, he shared a photo of the menu, which had both non-vegetarian and vegetarian options.

He then shared photos of his hotel room and the view from his room’s balcony.

He remarked that it was “very Crazy Rich Asians”.

He shared this view from his balcony:

He then mentioned that there are special laundry bags, for soiled bath and bed linen, to prevent contamination and notices with information and advice about his SHN stay at the hotel.

Contact-free dinner delivery

He shared a photos of his dinner, which was delivered in plastic bag and hung on his door handle, for a contact-free delivery.

He ended off his tweets for his first day of his SHN by remarking that he was “impressed and proud of Singapore’s response” to Covid-19.

Working from the hotel

In his first tweet on his second day of his SHN at Swissotel Stamford, he mentioned that he slept well.

He mentioned in his tweet that a friend was sending him a photo of wide open spaces “to either make me envious or to cope with cabin fever”.

He then remarked that he was content with the view from his hotel room, as seen below:

He mentioned that he was waiting for breakfast to be delivered and that orders for their meals are made using a Google form.

Chua told Mothership that he might do some birdwatching with his binoculars later today or tomorrow from his room balcony.

