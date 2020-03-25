fbpx

Back

A S’porean documents his 14-day SHN at Swissotel Stamford after returning from US

An in-depth look into a SHN.

Sumita Thiagarajan | March 27, 01:02 pm

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates on Covid-19: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Singaporean researcher, Marcus Chua, has taken to Facebook and Twitter to document his Stay-Home Notice (SHN) for 14 days through a series of tweets.

According to his Facebook post, he arrived in Singapore from Washington, United States (U.S.) on the night of Mar. 26, 2020.

This is part of the measures announced by the government on Mar. 24 that Singaporeans and Singapore Residents who return from the U.K. and U.S. from Mar. 26, 2020, will be serving their SHN in dedicated facilities, with their accommodation and meals being paid for by the government.

Covid-19: S’poreans returning from UK & US will serve SHN in dedicated facilities

Documenting his SHN experience to keep family and friends informed

Chua told Mothership that he is documenting his SHN out of boredom and to keep his family and friends informed on what he’s experiencing.

He said that instead of copying and pasting replies to friends and family, sharing updates on his social media account makes more sense for him.

The researcher explained in his tweet that he’s back from Washington as campus and all research facilities are closed and on the advice of the Singapore embassy and his workplace.

According to the website of Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, which focuses on biodiversity research, Chua is a research staff at the museum.

Temperature scanning and briefing on SHN at airport

In the first of his tweets, Chua provided photos of the airport and explained that those on his flight were “systematically and politely” directed into an empty departure hall at Changi Airport after a temperature screening.

During the briefing, he learns that passengers on his flight will be staying at the 5-star Swissotel Stamford for 14 days, where lodging, food and laundry will be provided by the Singapore government.

In his tweet, he mentioned that they are not allowed to leave their rooms during the SHN.

He tweeted that it is a brilliant move to support the hospitality industry and limit the spread of the Covid-19.

There was more temperature screening at immigration, according to Chua.

Social distancing maintained during chartered bus ride to the hotel

In another tweet, Chua shared that bag collection was in “typical Singaporean efficiency”, referring to a photo of neatly lined luggage bags.

photo of neatly arranged luggage at Changi Airport before SHN
Photo via Marcus Chua/Twitter

Referring to another photo of a coach and people queuing up to get on it, he shared that the group from his flight was transported to the hotel in groups of 15 in 40-seater coaches.

He added that this was “perfect for maintaining social distancing”.

blur photo of people boarding bus for SHN
Photo via Marcus Chua/Twitter

“Crazy Rich Asians” experience at the hotel

In tweets on the first day of his SHN at Swissotel Stamford, he mentioned that there was more temperature screening upon arrival at the hotel.

Photo via Marcus Chua/Twitter

In their options for dinner, he shared a photo of the menu, which had both non-vegetarian and vegetarian options.

Photo via Marcus Chua/Twitter

He then shared photos of his hotel room and the view from his room’s balcony.

He remarked that it was “very Crazy Rich Asians”.

Photo via Marcus Chua/Twitter
Photo via Marcus Chua/Twitter
Photo via Marcus Chua/Twitter

He shared this view from his balcony:

Photo via Marcus Chua/Twitter

He then mentioned that there are special laundry bags, for soiled bath and bed linen, to prevent contamination and notices with information and advice about his SHN stay at the hotel.

Photo via Marcus Chua/Twitter

Contact-free dinner delivery

He shared a photos of his dinner, which was delivered in plastic bag and hung on his door handle, for a contact-free delivery.

Photo via Marcus Chua/Twitter
Photo via Marcus Chua/Twitter

He ended off his tweets for his first day of his SHN by remarking that he was “impressed and proud of Singapore’s response” to Covid-19.

Working from the hotel

In his first tweet on his second day of his SHN at Swissotel Stamford, he mentioned that he slept well.

He mentioned in his tweet that a friend was sending him a photo of wide open spaces “to either make me envious or to cope with cabin fever”.

He then remarked that he was content with the view from his hotel room, as seen below:

Photo via Marcus Chua/Twitter

He mentioned that he was waiting for breakfast to be delivered and that orders for their meals are made using a Google form.

Chua told Mothership that he might do some birdwatching with his binoculars later today or tomorrow from his room balcony.

Check out his Facebook post here:

You can follow his tweets here.

Top photos via Marcus Chua/Twitter

About Sumita Thiagarajan

Sumita dreams of a world where humans live in perfect harmony with animals, including rats, pigeons and cockroaches. If you’re bored, you can always ask Sumita to tell you cool facts about our native snakes, or bomb-sniffing hero rats.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

MOM issues 34 stop-work orders to companies that did not follow safe distancing measures

Enforcement.

March 27, 01:34 pm

Spain sends back faulty Covid-19 test kits from China

They were from an unlicensed company, according to the Chinese embassy in Spain.

March 27, 01:16 pm

JJ Lin to celebrate birthday with fans through livestream on Mar. 27, 7:30pm

Happy birthday.

March 27, 12:53 pm

S'porean students perform moving 'waiata' dance to thank SIA crew on flight back from New Zealand

A little appreciation goes a long way.

March 27, 12:23 pm

FairPrice expands purchase limits: Max. 6 canned food & 5L of cooking oil per customer

Previous purchase limits on rice, eggs and poultry remain unchanged.

March 27, 12:16 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close