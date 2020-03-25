S’pore River Safari pandas, Kai Kai & Jia Jia, attempt to make babies for 6th time
Might be the best time to visit River Safari.
It’s mating season for giant pandas and two pandas at Singapore River Safari are getting ready to get intimate.
The 12-year-old male, Kai Kai, and 11-year-old female, Jia Jia, will be trying for babies for the sixth time having started in 2015.
The duo arrived in Singapore in 2012 on a 10-year loan from China, a gesture which symbolises the friendship between the two countries.
Mating season
Giant pandas only mate once a year and their mating season usually falls between March and May.
Female pandas will be ovulating or going in heat for two to four days during this period.
Gestation takes between 95 and 160 days.
The female pandas can give birth to one to two cubs each time.
Jia Jia and Kai Kai to mate again
The Speaker of the Parliament, Tan Chuan-jin, who is also the deputy chairman of the Wildlife Reserves Singapore, visited the duo during his recent trip to the Singapore Zoo and River Safari.
This year, Kai Kai will be back in action again as the keepers decided to let the two pandas mate, Tan announced in his social media post on March 28.
During past mating attempts, good semen samples might be lost when Kai Kai got too excited when he was brought together with Jia Jia.
Therefore, the keepers had also tried the artificial insemination method in past years to maximise the chances of pregnancy.
But that has not worked as well.
According to Tan, Kai Kai and Jia Jia have already swapped enclosures so that they can pick up each others’ scent and stimulate hormonal changes.
The keepers will also be showing Kai Kai some R-rated videos to help him man up for the sexy time.
The world may be enveloped in chaos and worry but what is certain is that in a few weeks JiaJia is about to become fertile and it’s that time of the year again to get KaiKai and JiaJia together to mate! 🐼😬We are going to try the natural approach this year. We swopped their enclosures so that they can pick up the ‘in heat scent’. I was told that KaiKai has had the requisite reactions 💪which means that his equipment should be good to go. But he needs to know how to use it! Apparently KaiKai seems unschooled and not sure what and how to do the necessary. We’d be screening suitable Panda p… I mean… action movies to help him get the idea. I don’t think @imdasg will be reviewing this. Nor have we set aside any @skillsfuturesg Training credits for KaiKai. Jiayou both of you! 👍 As Deputy Chairman @wrs.ig Wildlife Reserves Singapore(WRS), I visited Singapore Zoo and River Safari with our CEO, Mike Barclay and Marcus as well as Sherri. I wanted to meet our colleagues to see how they were and to also see how we have adjusted the ongoing precautionary measures. As you can imagine, the Zoo and our other Wildlife Reserves attractions are badly hit. Visitor numbers have come down dramatically. While it is operated as a private entity, it’s solely owned by Temasek and run very much as a national and public project. Every cent earned is ploughed back into the work at WRS, looking after the animals, conservation work and also education to help Singaporeans better appreciate our wildlife. Your support matters a great deal. 🙏🏻 Our Zoo and River Safari colleagues are just amazing! Although it can seem demoralizing to have so few visitors, they were positive and made sure they provided even better service. They also spend their time cross-posting to learn different skills. Everyone had a cheerful smile on their face. They all knew that the situation will be a long-drawn one but were assured by our commitment to our staff. I also checked on how their families were doing. The COVID-19 crisis affects everyone. It was great to see some Singaporeans visiting the Zoo and River Safari with their families!! @wrs.ig #SGUnited #COVID19_Angels
