S’pore under lockdown & raising to Dorscon Red is fake news, S’pore govt says

No lockdown.

Belmont Lay | March 26, 06:27 pm

The Singapore government has debunked rumours on Thursday, March 26 of Singapore undergoing a lockdown and the disease outbreak level being raised to red, as tighter measures have been implemented to curb the community spread of Covid-19.

The Gov.sg website sent out a WhatsApp message via its official account to dispel the rumours.

Rumours spread online and in messages said the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition will be raised from orange to red, and that Singapore will go into a lockdown.

The government also debunked talk that bus and MRT services are being reduced or stopped, saying they are untrue.

Why these rumours?

The rumours come on the back of news that Singapore registered a single-day high of 73 new Covid-19 cases on March 25.

The government also announced tighter measures on large gatherings in public places on March 24.

From March 26, 11:59pm, all entertainment venues, including bars, clubs, cinemas and karaoke classes, will be shut until end-April.

All events, regardless of size, must also be deferred or cancelled.

Gatherings outside of work and school are to be limited to 10 people or fewer at any time.

Singapore residents returning from the UK and the US have been ordered to stay in dedicated hotel facilities to serve their 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) from March 25, 11:59pm.

Top photo via Mothership reader

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

