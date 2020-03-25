S’pore gyms and sports facilities to limit operational capacity

SportSG issued an advisory on March 25 to limit attendance to a maximum of 10 people within a facility or one person per 16spm of usable space, urging private operators to follow suit.

In addition, SportSG has also suspended or cancelled all tournaments/competitions, leagues, matches, and all elderly, children and youth-centric ActiveSG activities until April 30.

Organised programmes and gatherings cannot exceed 10 people, and a physical distance of at least 1 meter has to be strictly followed.

This means that those who do want to use these facilities might have to wait or join a queue before they can enter these sporting facilities.

Such queues are to have clear demarcations one metre apart, and no more than 10 people can be in the queue. Alternatively, operators can use a staggered booking system or alert system to let visitors know when to enter.

Frequent disinfection and wipedown of equipment and high-touch areas are also highly recommended.

Below is a list of measures for different facilities given by SportSG.

Measures

Gyms 1. Your temperature will be taken and you would need to fill out a registration form upon entry. 2. No organised group activities are allowed to intermingle. 3. The maximum capacity of the gym is 1 person per 16sqm of usable space. Studios 1. ActiveSG studio programmes will now be conducted outdoors; participants to maintain a 1m minimum physical distance. 2. The maximum capacity of the studio is one person per 16 sqm of usable space or a maximum of 10 people, whichever is lower. Outdoor programmes 1. Your temperature will be taken and you would need to fill out a registration form upon entry.

Outdoor programmes cannot exceed 10 people; with 1m spacing between them. Stadiums/ Swimming Pools 1. Your temperature will be taken and you would need to fill out a registration form upon entry. 2. Maximum capacity is limited to one person per 16sqm of activity space. 3. Organised programmes cannot exceed 10 people; with 1m spacing between them. 4. Children’s wading pools and play pools will be closed. 5. There will be lane segmentation for joggers. Indoor Sport Halls 1. Your temperature will be taken and you would need to fill out a registration form upon entry. 2. Capacity is limited to one person per 16sqm of activity space. 3. Organised programmes cannot exceed 10 people and must have at least 1m of physical distance between participants.

Following the directive, fitness studios like F45 and GYMMBOXX have informed their customers about the reduction in class sizes and implemented control measures.

Some gyms have decided on more drastic measures, such as cancelling physical operations for a month and opting for virtual fitness classes instead.

Home exercises

With many active lifestyles being affected by the closures and being cooped up at home due to business continuity plans, SportSG suggests some home-based exercises that people can do to keep their activity levels up.

On their YouTube channel, they have provided videos to guide you through no-equipment, bodyweight workouts and stretches.

“With everyone being encouraged to stay home and exercise social responsibility, this is an opportune moment to drive home the message that the confines of the home do not necessarily mean forsaking one’s fitness for Netflix marathons,” said SportSG.

Top photo from myActiveSG /FB