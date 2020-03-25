fbpx

S’pore breaks out in applause at 8pm to honour frontline workers

Clap back.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 30, 08:47 pm

At 8pm today (Mar. 30), you might have heard some applause from the blocks around you.

Here’s what that was probably about.

Clap from your windows at 8pm, Mar. 30, to show support for frontline workers in S’pore

Basically clap to show appreciation to frontline workers during Covid-19.

Applause and cheers were heard all over the island, including Bukit Panjang, Clementi, Yishun, Sengkang, Punggol, and Tampines.

And boy did they clap.

A longer version.

Here are some clips online.

Kudos.

