S’pore breaks out in applause at 8pm to honour frontline workers

At 8pm today (Mar. 30), you might have heard some applause from the blocks around you.

Here’s what that was probably about.

Basically clap to show appreciation to frontline workers during Covid-19.

Applause and cheers were heard all over the island, including Bukit Panjang, Clementi, Yishun, Sengkang, Punggol, and Tampines.

And boy did they clap.

A longer version.

Here are some clips online.

Singaporeans clapping to support our frontline workers who are doing their best to curb COVID19 spread ❤️ #SGUnited pic.twitter.com/zHywv5G75C — 𝓻𝓾𝓷𝓪𝔀𝓪𝔂 𝔀𝓲𝓽𝓱 𝓶𝓮⁷ (@runawaywith7) March 30, 2020

My neighbourhood in Singapore stood at our windows and clapped and cheered to show love to our healthcare workers on the frontlines of #Covid19 at 8pm earlier. What a beautiful moment man!! I feel so proud to be Singaporean 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/Y6iIdsbTkv — Tosh La Rock (@toshrock) March 30, 2020

8pm. Clap for #SGUnited. Thank you to everyone who’s fighting this crazy times. Especially our frontliners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nOgWfguybU — GZB (@HumairaWahab) March 30, 2020

Clap for #SGUnited

(my block area in Sengkang) Thank you to all those who is keeping Singapore running safe and stocked even during this period of time 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y8L5hEJR9h — JIAMIN [ON BREAK] (@MINNNNNTIFY_) March 30, 2020

Singaporeans clapping from their windows to show their support and appreciation for front-line workers #SGUnited (Video credit to my colleague Bang Wei) pic.twitter.com/0u5U0EF7dl — Xavier Lur (@xavierlur) March 30, 2020

Kudos.

