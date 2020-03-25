S’pore sends Brunei 3,000 tests & PCR machine to help fight Covid-19

Singapore is contributing medical supplies to the Brunei government to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

S’pore sends 3,000 diagnostic tests, one PCR machine to Brunei

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared in a statement on March 25 that Singapore has handed over the following on the same morning:

3,000 diagnostic tests. One polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine.



The offer was made in a phone call between Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and Brunei Minister of Health Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar.

The supplies will help Brunei detect cases of Covid-19 more quickly.

On March 25, High Commissioner of Singapore to Brunei Darussalam Lim Hong Huai handed over the supplies to Brunei Minister of Health Dato Dr Haji Mohammad Isham at the Brunei Ministry of Health.

Brunei currently has 104 reported cases of Covid-19, as of Mar. 24, 2020.

Sent medical supplies to the Philippines

Yesterday (Mar. 24), the MFA shared in a statement that Singapore has contributed the same amount of medical supplies to the Philippines.

The Philippine secretary of foreign affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr. shared his appreciation to Singapore on Twitter.

I received today a donation from the Singapore government of 3,000 COVID-19 diagnostic tests and one polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine. The turnover ceremony was led by Singapore Ambassador Gerard Ho Wei Hong pic.twitter.com/jef3nUs7ZX — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) March 24, 2020

Top image via Ministry of Foreign Affairs