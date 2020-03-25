fbpx

Fine & jail term for patients who leave house during 5-day MC for non-medical purposes

Fierce.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 26, 06:58 pm

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that those who are issued a five-day sick leave must stay at home.

Special clinics, polyclinics to provide 5-day-MCs & subsidised S$10 rate for patients with respiratory symptoms

The latest update under the Infectious Diseases Act states that patients who display respiratory symptoms and are given a five-day sick leave by medical practitioners must stay at home for all five days, starting from the day the medical certificate (MC) has been issued.

They can only leave their houses to seek medical attention.

Those who do not comply with this may face up to S$10,000 fine or up to six-month jail term, or both.

The same penalties apply to those who do not comply with the 14-day Stay-Home Notice.

‘Stay Home Notice’ replacing LOA, those on SHN can’t leave house at all for 14 days: Coronavirus

Covid-19: Fine & jail term for those who breach SHN measures in S’pore

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

