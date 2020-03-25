Fine & jail term for patients who leave house during 5-day MC for non-medical purposes

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that those who are issued a five-day sick leave must stay at home.

The latest update under the Infectious Diseases Act states that patients who display respiratory symptoms and are given a five-day sick leave by medical practitioners must stay at home for all five days, starting from the day the medical certificate (MC) has been issued.

They can only leave their houses to seek medical attention.

Those who do not comply with this may face up to S$10,000 fine or up to six-month jail term, or both.

The same penalties apply to those who do not comply with the 14-day Stay-Home Notice.

Image from NHGP